There has been a slight change to how often parents of children within the Poynette School District will be picking up the free lunches being offered.
“In order to adhere to Governor Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” mandate, the District has changed meal pick-up times,” the district wrote as an update to the initial letter sent to families in late March.
Meals had been available for pickup from 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.
In order to make things safer against the further spread of COVID-19 to residents, meals will now be available for pick up at that same time, but on Mondays and Wednesdays only. The new procedure is to begin Monday, April 13, according to the district.
The meals can still be picked up at either Poynette Middle School or the Arlington Early Learning Center.
Under the new procedure, there will two breakfasts and two lunches per student on Monday pick-ups, while Wednesday pick-ups will feature three breakfasts and three lunches in order to get each child through the week.
Pick up is still drive-thru style and parents are urged to remain in their vehicles as meals will be brought to each individual.
The meals are free to all school children.
To order the meals, go to the district’s website and click on the link under the “Parent and Community” tab. You can call 608-635-4347 Ext. 442 to order as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.