Behind title-winning efforts by 126-pounder Cash Stewart, 132-pounder James Amacher and 138-pounder Gunnar Hamre, the Poynette prep wrestling team placed sixth at the Mount Horeb Invite last Saturday.
The Pumas finished the day with 114.5 points.
Whitewater claimed the team title with 195.5 points, followed in the top five by Oregon (174), Edgerton (159.5), Madison Memorial (149.5) and Verona (126).
Stewart, Amacher and Hamre all had outstanding runs to titles.
Stewart finished the day with two pins and a technical fall. He pinned Oregon’s Brandon Liddle in 5 minutes, 58 seconds in the championship match.
Amacher had a bye and two second-period pins on his way to the finals, where he scored a 13-3 major decision over Whitewater’s Jaden Salmieri.
After impressive pins in in the quarterfinals and semifinals, Hamre edged Oregon’s Michael Schliem 5-3 in the championship match.
The Pumas also had 106-pounder Isaiah Gauer and 145-pounder Owen Bahr place on Saturday.
Gauer fell 11-7 to Oregon’s Ryan Payne in the third-place match.
Bahr was tripped up 15-6 by Whitewater’s Dylan DuClos in the fifth-place match.
Kyle Attoe (152), Jeremiah Nielsen (160) and Chad Tiffany (heavyweight) also wrestled for Poynette but did not place.
Poynette will compete in the Mid-State Classic at UW-Whitewater this Friday and Saturday.
Badger State
Poynette 113-pounder Gwen Golueke competed in the Badger State Girls Invite last Saturday.
Golueke came away with second place.
After a 15-0 technical fall over Holmen’s Jasmine Gabbard in the opening round, Golueke earned a spot in the finals with first-period pins against Milwaukee Ronald Reagan’s Zenona Jasso and Sheboygan North’s Mikayla Rieck.
Golueke ran out of luck in the finals, as she was pinned in the third period by Stoughton’s Rose Ann Marshall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.