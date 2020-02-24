During the second half of March, students, staff and community members will begin to see changes happening at the Poynette School District campus.
According to a notice posted on the district’s website, beginning around March 20, students will be learning and staff will be working in “an active construction zone.” There will be access, entrance and traffic pattern changes at Poynette High School. As interior and exterior work starts, about 40 parking spaces in front and behind the school will be unusable to the public. The notice states that parking will be impacted through the summer or early fall.
Starting March 20, all bus pick-ups and drop-offs will occur in front of the Poynette Elementary/Middle School on Cleveland Street. Additionally, the west entrance of the high school, near the current tech ed rooms, will be permanently closed.
According to the district’s notice:
- There will be a protected walkway for the high school’s main entrance until around June 1.
- As construction progresses, the playground and greenspace on the district’s campus will be affected as a large section will be fenced off and not accessible.
- Starting June 1, signage will direct summer school students and high school visitors to temporary entrances. Much of the high school will be closed for the summer.
- The 1-8 building will also be closed for the summer, with only main office access available as “some much needed renovations” occur.
- During approximately the first week of August, the campus blacktop will be resurfaced. There will be no parking lot access at that time, with the schedule subject to weather.
The online posting asks the public to obey all signage, as “construction sites are very dynamic with changes happening throughout the day.” It states the changes are “temporary inconveniences” compared to what awaits students in the fall.
Although a big piece of the district’s recent $28 million facilities referendum was the addition of a new elementary school, slated to open for the 2020-21 school year off of West North Street, the referendum plans also include upgrades and maintenance at other buildings, leading to the closures and temporary changes mentioned above.
The current elementary/middle school, which will only house students in grades 5-8 after this year, will see a cafeteria expansion, new flooring and ceiling tiles and space reconfigurations. Creating a STEAM (science-technology-engineering-art/agriculture-mathematics) wing and new front entrance at the high school is also on the docket.
“People will be able to see a difference when they walk through those buildings and come on our campus,” District Administrator Matt Shappell said during a December interview.
Several projects included in the referendum plans have already been completed, including the additions of bathrooms near the district’s athletic fields and an emergency access off of Lincoln Street. The high school also recently received new rooftop units and had a portion of its roof redone.
According to the most recent update posted to the district’s website regarding the new elementary school construction, carpentry install has started and cubbies are being fitted. Construction crews continue work on drywalling and painting, among other duties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.