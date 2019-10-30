The Poynette prep volleyball team put together a nice showing in the WIAA Division 3, but had its season come to an end.
The seventh-seeded Pumas opened the postseason with a 3-0 victory over 10th-seeded Horicon on Oct. 22.
“The team was very happy to have a victory at home for the first round of the playoffs,” Poynette coach Janeen Hutchinson said.
The Lady Pumas’ tournament run came to an end in the regional final against second-seeded Laconia, which rolled to a 3-0 shutout.
“We struggled defensively,” Hutchinson said. “Laconia was very good at reading our coverage and placing the ball in open areas. Offensively, we didn’t consistently capitalize on opportunities provided by Laconia’s mistakes. I’m very proud of the way our team never gave up and battled all three sets.”
The Lady Pumas finished the season 10-20 overall.
“This was a year of learning new positions, new serve receive, new defensive coverages and a new offense,” Hutchinson said. “I appreciated the girls’ willingness to try new things.”
The loss marked the end for Poynette’s senior class of Sienna Peck, Kirstin Doherty, Casey Fountain, Molly Anderson, Alexis Lannoye, Shelby Reeder and Brianna Schulz.
“We have a wonderful group of seniors who will be missed next year not only for their leadership on the court but also for their enthusiasm and overall positive attitudes,” Hutchinson said.
Poynette 3
Horicon 0
The Lady Pumas pulled away late to win all three games against Horicon.
Poynette opened the night with a 25-21 win in Game 1.
In the second game, the Pumas overcame an early seven-point deficit to win 25-23.
The Lady Pumas completed the sweep with a 25-21 showing in Game 3.
Anderson led Poynette with nine kills, while Peyton Kingsland added eight. Anderson also tied Reeder with four blocks.
Jessica Bruchs paced the Pumas with 27 assists and four service aces.
Olivia Radewan led Poynette’s defense with 13 digs.
Laconia 3
Poynette 0
Laconia grabbed momentum early in the regional final and never let up.
The Spartans set the tone with a 25-14 decision in the first game.
Laconia pulled away for a 25-18 victory in Game 2.
The Lady Pumas battled to the end in the third game, but the Spartans prevailed 27-25.
Fountain finished the match with eight kills, while Anderson chipped in four. Kingsland, Leah Hutchinson and Bruchs each had two blocks.
Bruchs concluded the night with 18 assists, while Radewan had six digs.
