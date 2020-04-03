Two area students were among those to receive college diplomas this past winter.
Upper Iowa University released its list of December 2019 graduates. Kristin Rogers of Arlington was among them.
Rogers graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Psychology.
The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire awarded 44 degrees during its January commencement — 41 students from UWEC and three from UWEC-Barron County.
Riley Haight of Pardeeville graduated from UW-Eau Claire with a Bachelor’s of Business Administration degree in Economics.
