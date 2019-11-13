Junior Hunter Collins was the only Portage-Poynette boys soccer player to be recognized by Badger North Conference coaches.
Collins and the United finished tied with Reedsburg for seventh place with a 0-6-1 record.
Sauk Prairie claimed the conference crown with a 6-0-1 mark, followed by Mount Horeb (6-1), Waunakee (5-2), Baraboo (4-2-1), DeForest (3-4), Beaver Dam (2-5), Portage-Poynette and Reedsburg.
Mount Horeb led the conference with three first-team picks, including seniors George Schultz and Gabriel Guenther and junior Tyler Banfield. Guenther was a unanimous selection.
Conference champion Sauk Prairie had senior Evan Carlson and junior Joe Baumgardt named to the first team. Carlson was a unanimous pick.
The final spots on the first team went to Beaver Dam’s Nick Jansen (Sr.), Waunakee’s Jacob Mouille (Sr.) and Cole Kettner (So.), DeForest’s Evan Ridd (Sr.) and Baraboo goalie Will Gunnell (Sr.). Mouille and Kettner were unanimous selections.
Collins, who was also the United’s only all-conference player last season, was named to the second team. He was an honorable mention pick last year.
Collins led Portage-Poynette with eight goals and two assists.
Joining Collins on the second team are Baraboo’s Hunter Bielicki (Jr.) and Ronaldo Lopez (Fr.), Beaver Dam’s Nate Jansen (Sr.), Mount Horeb’s Connor Long (Sr.), Portage-Poynette’s Hunter Collins (Jr.), Reedsburg’s Will Fuhrmann (Sr.), Sauk Prairie’s Simon Enerson (Sr.), Blake Gibbs (Sr.) and Riley Jelinek (Sr.) and Waunakee’s Sam Acker (Sr.) and Mason Miller (Sr.).
The honorable mention list included Baraboo’s Max Koenig (Sr.) and Johan Lopez (Fr.), Beaver Dam’s Dacoda Banes (Sr.), Mount Horeb’s Jacob Dorning (Sr.) and Gabe Piscitelli (Sr.), Sauk Prairie’s Trevor Spray (Sr.) and Caden Pugh (Sr.), DeForest’s Kennedy Wallace (Sr.) and Phillip McCloskey (So.) and Waunakee’s Trent Jarvi (Sr.) and Nathan Dresen (Jr.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.