The Poynette girls basketball team bounced back from its first loss of the season to slip past host New Glarus on Dec. 3.
The Pumas scored a thrilling 60-58 non-conference victory.
“I was happy with the way we played, especially considering I don’t think we have won in New Glarus since I have been coaching in Poynette,” Puma co-head coach Jonathan Horsfall said. “They have two really good scorers, so we knew we would have our work cut out for us.”
Lucy Cuff had a late putback to tie the game for the Lady Pumas and then Megan Reddeman made a basket as time expired to give them the win.
“We cleared out the whole right side, set some screens and Megan laid it in at the buzzer,” Horsfall said. “We were thrilled.”
Poynette is off to a 2-1 start this season.
“We are really happy with the team right now,” Horsfall said. “We would like to be 3-0, but 2-1 feels pretty good.”
The Lady Pumas did all of their damage in the first half. After falling behind 7-0, Poynette grabbed momentum and a 34-25 halftime lead.
New Glarus came storming back in the second half. The Glarner Knights outscored Poynette 33-26 in the second half.
“In the second half, we ran out of gas a bit and made some mental mistakes,” Horsfall said.
Megan Reddeman had a big game for the Lady Pumas. She poured in a team-high 18 points.
Katelyn Chadwick scored 10 points for the Pumas, while Jessica Bruchs and Jalynn Morter chipped in nine apiece. Lucy Cuff and Molly Anderson contributed four points each, while Grace Berner and Olivia Radewan both scored three.
New Glarus’ Jaylynn Benson tied Reddeman with a game-high 18 points.
Lily Himmelman (12) and Dylan Noll (11) also scored in double figures for the Glarner Knights.
The Lady Pumas will be on the road this Friday. They will play a 7:30 p.m. non-conference game in Cambridge.
