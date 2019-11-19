The report cards released by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction shows the Poynette School District exceeds expectations, improving over last year.
The district received a score of 76.9 out of 100. With each school receiving its own rating, the middle school was rated the overall highest at 78.4. The district improved slightly from its 75.8 school last year.
On state report cards issued for the 2018-19 school year, overall 87 percent of rated schools met or exceeded expectations as did 96 percent of the state’s 421 public school districts, according to a DPI press release.
The high school saw the largest individual score improvement after going from a 66.5 to 76.6. The middle school also improved from its 72 last year, which falls under the “Meets Expectations” category, to a 78.4 this year—exceeding expectations. While still exceeding expectations, the elementary school has dropped its overall score to 76.7, down from 81.8 last year.
In his report to the Poynette School Board Nov. 18, middle school principal Jerry Pritzl said he’s happy with the gains made in the school, especially with the students with disabilities. He said the school is now looking closer at math and focusing on effective strategies to “close the gaps” in this area.
According to a DPI press release, scores are calculated in four priority areas: student achievement; school growth; closing gaps between student groups; and measures of students being on-track for postsecondary readiness, which includes graduation and attendance rates, third-grade English language arts achievement, and eighth-grade mathematics achievement.
While it is not the only metric for performance or success in a school district, it is a “snapshot of performance across the four priority areas and can be used to target improvement efforts,” according to the DPI.
The Poynette School District was shown to have high on-track and postsecondary readiness and is holding steady from last year at 90.9. They saw improvements in attendance rate and eighth grade mathematics achievements, but there is a slight drop in third grade English Language Arts (ELA) achievement. However, ELA and mathematics achievement has improved overall throughout the district.
The high school specifically saw a significant improvement in its student achievement, jumping nearly 11 points over last year from 58.7 to 69.2. The 2018-19 scores show 8% of students performing advanced and 35.4% performing proficient in ELA, and 12.7% and 37.1% in mathematics, respectively.
