The Poynette prep wrestling team only took seven athletes to the ultra-competitive Mid-States Classic on the UW-Whitewater Campus, but came away with four medals at the two-day tournament Dec. 27-28.
The Pumas finished with 118 team points to place 21st at the 37-team invite.
West Bend East claimed the title with 248 points, followed in the top five by Union Grove (228), Bradley-Bourbonnias (221.5), New Trier (211.5) and Janesville Craig (208.5).
Freshman 138-pounder Gunnar Hamre led the way for Poynette with an individual title.
After shutting out his first two opponents, Hamre edged Janesville Parker’s Jakob Williams 6-4 in the semifinals.
In the championship match, Hamre put together a dominating performance against Janesville Craig’s Mayson MacLennan. Hamre scored a 14-5 major decision.
The Pumas also had sophomore 120-pounder Cash Stewart earn a spot in the finals. After pinning Reedsville’s Blake Deisman in the quarterfinals, Stewart downed Union Grove’s Cooper Willis 6-3 in the semifinals.
Stewart ran out of luck in the finals and dropped a 6-5 heartbreaker to Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Austin Spacht.
Puma 113-pounder Aiden Pinheiro captured eighth place. He unfortunately had to forfeit his seventh-place match with New Trier’s Eli Polacek.
Owen Bahr, a 145-pounder, was the only other Poynette wrestler to place. He worked his way to 10th place.
After losing in the second round, Bahr battled his way back to a medal. He lost 6-5 to Appleton North’s Eric Esser in the ninth-place match.
Isaiah Gauer (106), Kyle Attoe (153) and Jeremiah Nielsen (160) also represented the Pumas but did not place.
Poynette will compete in the Sauk Prairie Invite at 9:15 a.m. this Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.