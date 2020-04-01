The Poynette boys basketball team was never able to get much momentum going this winter. The Pumas won back-to-back games just three times this season.
Poynette finished the season with a 6-17 overall record.
The Pumas finished tied with Watertown Luther Prep for fifth place in the Capitol North Conference after going 1-9.
Lake Mills claimed the Capitol North crown with a 9-1 record, followed in the top four by Columbus (7-3), Lodi (7-3) and Lakeside Lutheran (5-5).
The Pumas had a great start to the season. They garnered wins over Baraboo (65-50), River Valley (61-55), Wisconsin Heights (75-69) and Cambridge (57-55) in the first six games.
The momentum went away as the Pumas dropped their next six games before earning their only conference win over Luther Prep, 55-46.
Poynette defeated Marshall 52-48 after the win over Luther Prep. It was their final victory of the season.
The Pumas dropped their final games eight games of the regular season.
Poynette’s playoff run lasted just one game. They lost 72-52 to Evansville in the first round of the WIAA Division 3 postseason.
Junior Nik Feller had a great season for the Pumas. He averaged a team-best 14.7 points per game.
Junior Kelby Petersen was the only other Puma to average double digits in scoring. He averaged 11.9 points per game.
Feller and Petersen were the only Poynette players to earn all-conference honors. Feller landed on the second-team, while Petersen was an honorable mention pick.
Seniors Noah Stark (6.7), Brayden O’Conner (4.6), Colby Savich (4.1) and Jake Buss (4.1) were the only other Pumas to average over four points per game this season.
The Pumas will have to a strong senior class that included Stark, O’Conner, Savich, Buss, Blake Caldwell, Danny Weisensel, Parker Walstad and Buster Paust.
The cupboard will not be empty next season, as Poynette will build around the return of Feller and Petersen.
