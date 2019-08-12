Employees from the Arlington Bayer sire recommended the Poynette Blessings in a Backpack program to receive a $5,000 grant from Bayer Fund. Funds from the grant will be used to help provide food to school-age students who struggle with food insecurity.
During the 2018-2019 school year, the Poynette Blessings program provided 2,332 bags of food to students, averaging 60 students per week. Bags contained an average of 11.2 items per week for a cost of $3.66/bag/week. This translates into a cost of $143.07/student/school year.
“Because the Poynette Blessings program receives grants from organizations such as Bayer, our program has been able to serve more students and provide more food each week for the students,” says Dianne Vielhuber, Poynette Blessings Program Coordinator. “Since the program began three years ago, our program is providing 32% more bags per school year as well as an average of two more items per week. The cost for bags has also increased. Because the program has received so much support, we have been able to do so.”
Ted Koch, a representative from the Arlington Bayer site is excited for Bayer grant money to come back into this community. “We’re so thrilled to be able to help support and provide resources for the Poynette Blessings program,” Koch said. “We want to be a strong presence within this community.”
The Poynette Blessings program will continue to serve the school and community during the 2019-2020 school year. For more information about the Poynette Blessings in a Backpack program, please contact Program Coordinator Dianne Vielhuber at 608-393-4079 or e-mail biab.poynette@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.