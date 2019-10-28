When the Poynette Class of 1984 gathered for their 35th class reunion, they decided to include a “Pay It Forward” aspect to their event. This led to a $480 donation from the class of 1984 to the Poynette Blessings in a Backpack program.
The Poynette Blessings in a Backpack program provides weekend food for students who might not otherwise have enough food. The Blessings bags help students have more weekend food security which affects their school performance.
The Class of 1984’s donation will provide food for four Poynette students throughout the 2019-2020 school year, says Dianne Vielhuber, Coordinator of the Poynette Blessings in a Backpack Program. “The creativity, generosity and willingness to contribute to the community makes the Class of 1984 donation very special for our Blessings program,” Vielhuber said.
“At the 35th class reunion on Sept. 28, the class wanted to ‘Pay It Forward’ to the community of Poynette,” said class representative Gail Mountford. “We selected the Blessings in a Backpack Program.”
Mountford and other Class of 1984 representatives hope their donation will encourage other classes to find their own “Pay It Forward” program. “We really hope our example challenges other classes to do something similar when they have a reunion.”
For more information about the Poynette Blessings in a Backpack program, please contact Program Coordinator Dianne Vielhuber at 608-393-4079 or e-mail biab.poynette@gmail.com.
