After moving forward to the design phase for several street and sidewalk projects in Poynette, trustees were a little uncertain about going any further with some of the plans after new estimates came in over budget.
During the Poynette Village Board’s Jan. 13 meeting, Village Engineer Kory Anderson presented designs for four proposed projects – Hillcrest subdivision sidewalks, a North Street asphalt path, the Washington Street stormwater pipe replacement and the Park Street extension. According to a memo provided to the board by Village Administrator Martin Shanks, three of the projects’ final estimates are higher than anticipated.
The Hillcrest/Colby subdivision sidewalks project – initiated after plans for the new elementary school came to fruition – would install a four-foot concrete sidewalk on the east side of West Seward Street and part of the south side of Colby Boulevard and Sunset Drive. The original estimation was $142,800, but the updated approximation is now $160,500, according to Shanks’ memo. However, Anderson added an additional section of sidewalk between Pearl Street and Main Street, which was not included in the original budgeted project, that could be removed to bring the project “back in line” with the initial cost.
Along with the proposed sidewalks, the village planned to add an additional asphalt path in front of the Poynette Dekorra Fire and EMS Department going down to U.S. Highway 51, which would connect to a six-foot asphalt path created by the Poynette School District in front of the new school. According to Shanks’ memo, that project’s new estimate was $3,300 under budget, at $127,800.
However, during the meeting, Village President Diana Kaschinske questioned if the path down to Highway 51 was necessary, due to safety concerns she has about students crossing the highway to use the route. As of now, the village does not have plans to add a crossing guard at North Street and Highway 51, an area with a posted speed limit of 35 miles per hour. When Anderson said the path was meant to serve students coming from the Pauquette Pines area, Kaschinske said she wouldn’t send a kindergartener to walk to school with a route requiring them to cross Highway 51.
Other trustees voiced similar concerns about students’ safety in the whole vicinity of the two projects. A traffic study for the Main Street and North Street intersection began last year after school officials approached the village about the unregulated intersection near the future elementary facility. According to Shanks, that study is wrapping up, with its first draft complete.
In addition to the sidewalk projects near the new school, the village also intends to replace a stormwater pipe underneath Washington Street. The pipe, which is now failing, according to Anderson, was identified as an issue several years ago in a village-wide stormwater report. The 30-inch pipe will be replaced with a 54-inch one, according to Anderson.
“We actually sized that based on potential future developments,” he said. “For a 20-year storm event, we came up with an equivalent to a 54-inch round pipe.”
According to Shanks’ memo, the project’s final estimate is $38,000 more than what was originally budgeted, at $182,300.
The fourth project discussed was the proposed Park Street extension, which was intended to be funded through a 2019 General Obligation Note. Originally, the street and utility lengthening had an estimated price tag of $484,300. However, the final assessment jumped to $650,100, according to Shanks’ memo.
Anderson said the projected costs increased due to design changes based on platted plans for a potential housing development nearby. Additionally, since the project would disturb more than one acre, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources requirements call for a temporary pond to be built, which would eventually become part of a larger pond as the developer established the housing.
According to Kaschinske, the hope is that the project would spur development nearby.
“We’re not moving forward with Park Street just to move forward with Park Street,” she said. “We’re hoping that maybe we can get some movement in that area.”
Overall, trustees were concerned with most of the projects coming in over budget. But the board decided to have them all bid out, as originally intended, before making decisions about potentially holding off on any of the plans. The bids will be opened on Feb. 6.
In other business, the village board:
• Directed Shanks to give two claimants 30 days to submit paid, itemized receipts for repairs related to damages to their properties from the village’s burn site. If received, the board will review the documents to make a decision on the claims, which now total $3,950.
During discussion, Trustee Bill Boor made a motion to rely on the village’s insurance company’s decision, which found the village had “discretionary immunity” in the matter, and take no further action. The motion failed 2-4, with only Boor and Trustee Chris Polzer voting yes. Trustee Jerry Burke was absent.
• Recognized Ron Moen, the village’s former waste water system operator, for his 26 years of service. After Moen’s retirement, Mike Schlimgen took over the job.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.