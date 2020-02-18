As they continue to focus on community outreach for the year, Poynette Dekorra emergency medical technicians want to teach residents CPR.
Cardiopulmonary resuscitation, or CPR, typically consisting of mouth-to-mouth respiration and chest compressions, is used when a person’s heart or breathing stops to manually pump blood through the body. According to medlineplus.gov, CPR is usually performed after someone suffers from an electric shock, heart attack or drowning.
Pamela Puntney, a facilitator for Inspire Wellness Poynette, recently witnessed a friend go through a medical emergency. Puntney, who was once an American Heart Association instructor, said she froze as she tried to recall CPR steps.
“There were some basic things I knew to do, but then I sort of felt some panic kick in,” Puntney said. “… It frightened me. I was disappointed with myself that I didn’t absolutely know exactly what I needed to do next.”
Luckily, EMS arrived on scene and Puntney’s friend was able to return home later that day after being treated. But the incident stuck with Puntney who, shortly after, reached out to the Poynette Dekorra Fire and EMS Department to inquire about a community CPR class. Puntney got the idea to contact the department from another individual involved with Inspire Wellness Poynette, Linda Dallman. After getting in touch with Desiree Heimbecker, the department’s EMS captain, and Amber Hahn, EMS chief, the idea for a free class open to the community quickly blossomed.
Heimbecker was already considering hosting a CPR event when Puntney reached out. Her predecessor at the department, Drew Piehl, had worked to get a HeartSafe Community designation for Poynette and Dekorra. During those efforts, local EMTs had to teach abbreviated CPR to community members and promote the use of automated external defibrillators (AEDs), according to Heimbecker. As the new EMS captain, Heimbecker wanted to continue building on the momentum Piehl created.
Bystander CPR is crucial, according to Heimbecker, who said the response time for the Poynette Dekorra all-volunteer EMS department can be up to 15 minutes, depending on where the incident happens. The department covers 60 square miles, extending up U.S. Highway 51 near Portage, and includes areas near rest stops by the interstate and spots out by Lake Wisconsin.
“Tissues in the brain have a tendency to start dying off after about 4 to 6 minutes with no oxygen,” Heimbecker said. “And typically cardiac arrests are going to happen in the home.”
With those statistics in mind, Heimbecker’s goal is to get more people in the Poynette Dekorra area ready to perform CPR and use an AED if necessary. The department will host two abbreviated, hour-long CPR sessions on March 7, one from 9-10 a.m. and a second class from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Heimbecker hopes to offer the trainings twice a year in the future.
The community classes will not be a full-fledged CPR certification course, which typically takes four hours to complete and has a cost associated with it. Puntney said she felt the requirements for CPR certification may be a barrier for some and by offering a condensed, free version, they hope more people will be interested in learning.
Heimbecker said the community classes will be very hands-on, with local EMTs there to help guide people. Attendees will learn CCR, or hands-only CPR, which is simpler to teach in only one hour and still an effective tool for bystanders, according to Heimbecker. Additionally, individuals will learn how to use an AED.
“I want to bring a little realism into it and describe what to expect when you have a cardiac arrest event,” Heimbecker said. “… I’ve seen a lot of people are scared of AEDs. So that is going to be another focus of ours is getting them comfortable using them. Chest compressions and AEDs are the two biggest things that need to be done when you have a cardiac arrest.”
So far, there are 14 individuals signed up to participate in the community CPR classes in March. Heimbecker said the department will allow people to sign up until March 5. Those interested should call the department at (608) 635-2151 or email pdfdems@gmail.com. The Arlington EMS department has also partnered with the Poynette Dekorra EMTs and Inspire Wellness Poynette to provide the offerings. Heimbecker anticipates there will be some Arlington EMTs available on March 7 to help out.
Also coming up for the Poynette Dekorra EMS department is the next installment of its new monthly vital check events. Individuals can head to the station on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 3-6 p.m., to have their blood glucose, blood pressure and oxygen saturation checked. The EMS department hopes residents will continue to come to the monthly events to monitor their vital readings regularly. Upcoming checks will be held on the fourth Wednesday of each month.
Additionally, the EMS department will be hosting a family fun day fundraiser on April 4 at the Whispering Pines Event Center in Poynette. More details will be released as the date gets closer.
As for Inspire Wellness Poynette, which aims to promote health and wellness in the region, Puntney said the next round of yoga classes at Poynette Village Hall will begin on March 3. The group has been working with the Lodi Sports and Recreation Center to offer yoga locally. For more information, interested individuals should reach out to Dawn Moses at LSRC at (608) 347-7030 or check out Inspire Wellness Poynette’s Facebook page.
