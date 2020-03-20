Schools across the state have now been closed indefinitely, amended from the original April 6 date.
During its March 18 meeting, the Poynette School Board continued its plan of attack for the remainder of the school year.
“Plans are constantly evolving,” District Administrator Matthew Shappell said. He added that the district has rented out hotspots from U.S. Cellular to help those children and teachers who live in rural areas with internet connectivity.
Shappell said the hotspots cost around $39 each and the district has rented out 35, with 15 more on the way.
But the district wants to make sure that all the learning taking place isn’t taking place in front on the computer screen. Shappell said he wants students using pencil and paper and added that some teachers are trying to implement a time for recess — in the lower grades — to keep some structure. A big point made was that the district wants teachers to have daily contact with their students in some form.
“It’s not the equivalent of face-to-face instruction, and that’s not it’s intention. … It’s to engage minds and move kids forward,” Shappell said. “It’s not a touchdown, but we’re hoping for a first down. We don’t want to see regression.”
Also in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Shappell asked the school board to approve additional items, which they did March 18.
The first was to suspend the handbook provision that limits hourly staff to two or three days of paid leave and continue to pay their wages. Shappell said there are certain hourly workers that aren’t needed daily, but the district wants them “on call” — specifically the special education workers. They can still work with kids online or on the phone, but not in the same capacity they're used to.
Instead of losing employees, or having them collect unemployment until school returns, Shappell advised the board that the district keep paying them.
“They are high-quality employees that are difficult to replace,” Shappell said, adding that several other school districts he’s talked to have done similar things.
If possible, the district will find these workers something to do.
“The taxpayers have already given you this money to compensate them. You are the bail out. You are the government entity,” Shappell said of questions raised during discussions with other districts.
The money is already budgeted and won’t cost the district anything additional.
“They take care of our most high-risk kids and they are highly trained,” Shappell said.
Shappell also asked board members to give him approval to seek refunds for the canceled spring trip to New Orleans in April that was planned for students. It was also approved.
