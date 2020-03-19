Poynette Library Patron may access a number of websites for free now or any time to a new skill, brush up on your history, fix that old car, take a virtual museum tour, or read a book. Take a minute to read through the list below.
FREE BOOKS and LEARNING TOOLS
Free books and audiobooks are always available with your library card through the Wisconsin Public Library Consortium at https://wplc.overdrive.com/
Even more classic books are available for free download through Project Gutenberg at https://www.gutenberg.org/
VIRTUAL FIELD TRIPS
Did you know that you can take a virtual tour of some of the world’s most celebrated museums from the comfort of your own home? From The Olympic Museum in Switzerland to the National Gallery of Art in India, the world’s museums are yours to explore here: https://artsandculture.google.com/partner?hl=en
ONLINE STORYTIMES
Storytime is such a cherished time at the Poynette Library and although it is temporarily canceled, you can still hear stories read by other celebrities besides Ms. Katy J Supplemental curriculum is included for each of these books if you are looking to extend your child’s learning. In addition these online storytime books can be added to your 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten list!
https://www.storylineonline.net/
FREE ONLINE DATABASES
There are so many searchable databases that are available for perusing through South Central Library System’s online collection. As a valued Poynette Public Library user, you have access to these digital collections with the touch of a button and your library card number.
Archive of Wisconsin Newspapers Full-text daily and weekly Wisconsin newspapers from 2005 to 90 days ago, plus newspapers from the 1800s and 1900s.
Auto Repair Source Service and repair information for thousands of domestic and imported vehicles.
Britannica Library and Britannica Escolar Online Reference and learning resource for children and adults.
EBSCOhost Article databases on general, business, health topics and more.
HeritageQuest American genealogical sources.
LearningExpress LibraryWeb-based test preparation tools and skill-building materials.
Literary Reference CenterLiterary criticism and reference works.
Newspaper Source Plus Full-text coverage of today's major newspapers.
Newspapers.com Library Edition Historical newspapers archive from the 1700s - 2000s containing regional, state, and small local newspapers in the United States and other countries.
TeachingBooks.net Multimedia on K-12 fiction and non-fiction books.
U.S. Newsstream Current and archival to 1980s U.S. news featuring key national and regional sources including The New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, Boston Globe, Newsday, and Chicago Tribune as well as over 80 Gannett titles.
While the library is closed to patrons now, by calling ahead, books now on the shelves may be checked out. For information, call the Poynette Area Public Library at (608) 635-7577.
