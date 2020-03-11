Karla Faust would serve Lodi well
I am personally thrilled to have two women running for my seat on the Town of Lodi Board, it's been far too long since we've had a woman serving in that capacity!
With that being said, I would like to take just a minute and express why I am supporting Karla Faust for Supervisor 4. Chris and I have known Karla for 15 years. I have served with her on the Lodi Chamber Board where she served as President for several years.
More importantly, I have always been impressed with Karla's energy and willingness to volunteer in our community! She has and continues to be active in the Optimist club, Activate Lodi, a founding member of OSC, Lodi High School Booster Club and her Church. All while running her own small business alongside her husband Mike and raising three very respectful young sons.
I believe that Karla comes to this position without an agenda and is best suited to listen, evaluate and make decisions based on what is best for the hard working residents she will represent! Please join me in electing Karla Faust to the Lodi Town Board on April 7!
Jon Plumer, Okee
