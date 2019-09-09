The tables were turned on the Sun Prairie girls tennis team in Thursday’s Big Eight Conference showdown with Verona.
After sweeping singles and losing only one game with Tuesday’s match against Janesville Parker the Cardinals themselves were swept in singles play, eventually suffering their first Big Eight defeat of the season, 5-2.
The No. 1 singles match featured a showdown between a pair of two-time WIAA state qualifiers, Verona’s Meredith Conley and Sun Prairie’s Lauren Hope Bruemmer.
Bruemmer got the upper hand early winning the first set 6-4, but then Conley evened things up with a thrilling 7-6 decision in the second set.
In the third set, Conley pulled away with a 6-2 victory.
Meanwhile, the Cardinals’ Reena Katta lost in straight sets to the Wildcats’ Mary Saley, 2-6, 0-6, at No. 2; Kanitta Fakthong dropped a 3-6, 0-6 decision to Meghan Samz at No. 3; and at No. 4 Lauren Schmitz suffered a 1-6, 1-6 setback to Elsa Queoff.
Only the No. 1 doubles match could rival what happened at No. 1 singles. The Cardinals’ Emma Dorn and Kaia Feldman squared off with the Wildcats’ Sydney Breitbach and Kasie Keyes
Breitbach and Keyes won the first set 7-6, before Dorn and Feldman turned the tables with a 7-6 victory of their own. But in the third set the Verona pair earned a match-deciding 6-2 decision.
Sun Prairie’s two wins came at Nos. 2 and 3 doubles.
No other information was provided.
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie (3-1 Big Eight) travels to Madison La Follette Tuesday. Play begins at 4 p.m.
VERONA 5, SUN PRAIRIE 2
Singles
No. 1 — Conley, V, def. Bruemmer, SP, 4-6, 7-6, 6-2.
No. 2 — Saley, V, def. Katta, SP, 6-2, 6-0.
No. 3 — Samz, V, def. Fakthong, SP, 6-3, 6-0.
No. 4 — Queoff, V, def. Schmitz, SP, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1 — Sy. Breitbach/Keyes, V, def. Dorn/Feldman, SP, 6-7, 7-6, 6-2.
No. 2 — White/Shanahan, SP, won.
No. 3 — Sun Prairie won.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.