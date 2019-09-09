NO. 2 DOUBLES

Sun Prairie's No. 2 doubles tandem of MacKenzie Shanahan and Jordan White (hitting) earned one of the Cardinals' two wins against Verona.

The tables were turned on the Sun Prairie girls tennis team in Thursday’s Big Eight Conference showdown with Verona.

After sweeping singles and losing only one game with Tuesday’s match against Janesville Parker the Cardinals themselves were swept in singles play, eventually suffering their first Big Eight defeat of the season, 5-2.

The No. 1 singles match featured a showdown between a pair of two-time WIAA state qualifiers, Verona’s Meredith Conley and Sun Prairie’s Lauren Hope Bruemmer.

Bruemmer got the upper hand early winning the first set 6-4, but then Conley evened things up with a thrilling 7-6 decision in the second set.

In the third set, Conley pulled away with a 6-2 victory.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals’ Reena Katta lost in straight sets to the Wildcats’ Mary Saley, 2-6, 0-6, at No. 2; Kanitta Fakthong dropped a 3-6, 0-6 decision to Meghan Samz at No. 3; and at No. 4 Lauren Schmitz suffered a 1-6, 1-6 setback to Elsa Queoff.

Only the No. 1 doubles match could rival what happened at No. 1 singles. The Cardinals’ Emma Dorn and Kaia Feldman squared off with the Wildcats’ Sydney Breitbach and Kasie Keyes

Breitbach and Keyes won the first set 7-6, before Dorn and Feldman turned the tables with a 7-6 victory of their own. But in the third set the Verona pair earned a match-deciding 6-2 decision.

Sun Prairie’s two wins came at Nos. 2 and 3 doubles.

No other information was provided.

UP NEXT

Sun Prairie (3-1 Big Eight) travels to Madison La Follette Tuesday. Play begins at 4 p.m.

VERONA 5, SUN PRAIRIE 2

Singles

No. 1 — Conley, V, def. Bruemmer, SP, 4-6, 7-6, 6-2.

No. 2 — Saley, V, def. Katta, SP, 6-2, 6-0.

No. 3 — Samz, V, def. Fakthong, SP, 6-3, 6-0.

No. 4 — Queoff, V, def. Schmitz, SP, 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles

No. 1 — Sy. Breitbach/Keyes, V, def. Dorn/Feldman, SP, 6-7, 7-6, 6-2.

No. 2 — White/Shanahan, SP, won.

No. 3 — Sun Prairie won.

