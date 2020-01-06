MOUNT HOREB — Amelia McDermott tied for the all-around title to lead the Sun Prairie gymnastics team to a third-place finish in the White Division of the 2020 Mount Horeb Invitational Saturday.
McDermott tied Whitefish Bay’s Anneh Britz for the all-around title as both gymnasts scored 35.35 on their four events.
McDermott, a senior, took first on the vault with a 9.0 while tying Britz for second on the uneven bars with an 8.475. She also shared second place on the floor exercise with Whitefish Bay’s Sarah Kirchner (both scoring 9.1) and scored an 8.78 on the balance beam.
Cardinal junior Ellie Studier won the balance beam title with a 9.05.
Sun Prairie’s team score was 129.775.
Host Mount Horeb won the Red Division title with 142.825 points.
UP NEXT
The Cardinals return to Big Eight Conference action Thursday at Madison East/La Follette. Competition begins at 6:30 p.m.
MOUNT HOREB INVITATIONAL
White Division
Team scores: Whitefish Bay 138.375, Middleton 131.1, Sun Prairie 129.775, Verona/Madison Edgewood 128.8, Waunakee/DeForest 126.425, Madison West 122.025, Madison East/La Follette 115.15.
Balance beam: 1. Studier, SP, 9.05; 2. Britz, WB, 8.975; 3. Bender, MEL, 8.825.
Floor exercise: 1. Britz, WB, 9.175; 2. (tie), Kirchner, WB & McDermott, SP, 9.1.
Uneven bars: 1. Weiler, Mid, 8.6; 2. (tie), McDermott, SP, & Britz, WB, 8.475.
Vault: 1. McDermott, SP, 9.0; 2. Graham, WB, 8.925; 3. Dohal, VME, 8.9.
All-around: 1. (tie), McDermott, SP, & Britz, WB, 35.35; 3. Graham, WB, 34.725; 4. Weiler, Mid, 33.975; 5. Kogler, WB, 33.675.
