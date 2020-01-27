Friday’s sweep of Janesville Craig and Madison West resulted in the greatest finish ever for the Sun Prairie boys swim team in the Big Eight Conference.
The Cardinals defeated the Cougars, 139-30, and the Regents, 102-68, Friday in the Sun Prairie pool to finish 8-1 and in second place in the final Big Eight duals standings.
Sun Prairie’s previous best regular-season finish was fourth place, in both the 2013-2014 and 2014-2015 seasons.
“It feels good to kind of get confirmation of how good we though this team was,” said Sun Prairie head coach Joel Coyne. ”What a way to go out in the regular season: if you look at that and where we are right now and moving forward, it’s a pretty exciting time.”
Along the way two new team records and three pool marks were set.
The night kicked off in a big way as the 200-yard medley relay team of Campbell Sullivan, Ben Wiegand, Jonathan Schluesche and Ethan Braatz torpedoed their way to a 1 minute, 36.03 second finish. The time shattered the 2017 pool record of 1:36.41 set by Sauk Prairie.
“As soon as that happened we kind of knew things were clicking,” said Coyne. “We kind of knew it was one of those meets where things were going to be jaw-dropping.”
Wiegand then turned his performance up a notch by setting not one, but two new team records. The junior swam the 50 freestyle in 20.12 seconds, breaking the pool record of :20.32 set by McFarland’s Daniel Krueger while topping his own team mark of :20.42 set earlier this season.
Wiegand wasn’t done just yet as he took to the waters again in the 100 breaststroke, touching the wall in :57.40 to break the pool record of :58.46 set in 2016 by Eau Claire’s Paul DeLakis.
“Daniel Krueger is now swimming at Texas as one of their top sprinters, and Paul DeLakis swims at Ohio State and is an NCAA champion and two swimmers Ben and we all look up to,” said Coyne. “Seeing those records fall was pretty neat.”
The final record to fall was the 200 individual medley as junior James Werwie outdistanced the competition in 1:58.51, breaking the old mark team mark of 1:59.43 held by Austin Fish since 2015.
“That was an unexpected surprise, and that’s not to take anything away from (James) because he’s been fast, but he was just head and shoulders faster than what we even thought,” Coyne said. “He’s been working hard and he deserves that record.”
Also swimming to first place for the Cardinals were Schluesche (100 freestyle, :47.38), Jonah Gunnink (100 backstroke, :55.59) and the 400 freestyle relay team of Schluesche, Wiegand, JP Anhalt and Cade Roggenbauer (3:16.15).
West avoided the sweep winning 134-35 over Craig.
THANK YOU
SENIORS!
Friday’s tripledual was the final home meet of the season for seven seniors, who were honored on Senior Night.
“Cade Roggenbauer, Mickey Keating and Chris Plagge have been with the program since freshmen and to see where the program was when they began to where it is now can be related to their fundamentals and helping build the team culture and team trajectory,” said Coyne
Also representing Sun Prairie at home for the final time were Liam Mitchell, Connor Tjugum, David Wilson and Zach Yohr.
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie will compete in the Middleton Invitational on Saturday. Competition begins at 1 p.m.
“That place has got us a couple of times, but moving forward we’re focused on what we want to accomplish this season,” said Coyne, referring to the Big Eight Meet (in Middleton) on Feb. 8 and the WIAA sectionals (also in Middleton) and state meet the weeks following. “We’ve got the confidence.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.