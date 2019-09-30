The Sun Prairie boys soccer team had some mixed results on Thursday and Friday.
VERONA 2
SUN PRAIRIE 0
After playing to a scoreless first half against the second-ranked team in the state, Sun Prairie allowed Verona to score twice in the final 20 minutes and suffered a Big Eight Conference shutout Thursday on the SPHS pitch.
“Although we lost the match, this was by far, the best game of the year,” said Sun Prairie head coach Tok Kim.
Gannon Simonett and Jack Knight combined for those goals.
“Late in the second half the match took a turn when a shot taken by a Verona midfielder just outside of the penalty areas in the middle field deflected off a Sun Prairie defender and found back of the net off the low left post,” said Kim about Simonett’s goal, which occurred at 79:00.
As quick as Verona scored the first goal, they struck again a minute later when Simonett returned the favor with Knight scoring at 80:20.
Tanner Scherer finished with six saves for the Cardinals (2-3-0 Big Eight).
“Despite the final result, we played very well,” said Kim. “We fought hard and kept up with the No. 2 ranked team in the state (in Division 1). I am very proud of each player for their effort put in this game.
SUN PRAIRIE 1
FOND DU LAC 0
Sun Prairie rebounded from Thursday’s loss and edged visiting Fond du Lac 1-nil at home Friday.
Junior midfielder Jonathan Trilling sent a shot into the Fondy goal at the 24:20 mark, resulting in the only goal of the night.
“About midway through the first half Jonathan beat the Fond du Lac goalie to the upper right corner with his off foot (left) from the top of the penalty area.
Assisting Trilling was junior midfielder Lukas Hoelzl
“It was a well-placed shot beating a tall goalie,” Kim added.
Scherer earned the shutout by making three saves in goal for Sun Prairie.
“We played solid defense to hold them scoreless. Keegan Duffy and and Nathan Parrish played an outstanding defense. Also, our goalie Tanner Scherer made a few excellent saves to keep Fond du Lac off the scoreboard,” said Kim.
UP NEXT
The Cardinals (7-5-3 overall) face their busiest stretch of the season later this week. On Thursday they travel to Madison La Follette for a 7 p.m. Big Eight match. Then after competing in the Pewaukee Quad Friday and Saturday, Sun Prairie plays at Madison East Monday.
VERONA 2, SUN PRAIRIE 0
Verona 0 2 — 2
Sun Prairie 0 0 — 0
First half: No scoring.
Second half: V — Simonett (Knight), 79:00; Knight (Simonett), 80:20.
Goalies: V (Gibson) 2; SP (Scherer) 6.
SUN PRAIRIE 1, FOND DU LAC 0
Fond du Lac 0 0 — 0
Sun Prairie 1 0 — 0
First half: SP — Trilling (Hoelzl), 24:20.
Second half: No scoring.
Goalies: FDL (N/A) 4; SP (Scherer) 3.
