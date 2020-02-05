Sometimes the best offense is defense, just ask the Verona boys hockey team.
In Tuesday’s showdown of Big Eight Conference frontrunners the visiting Wildcats limited Sun Prairie to 15 shots on goal — taking 50 themselves — en route to a 5-1 victory while clinching its fourth consecutive league title at Sun Prairie Ice Arena.
“They play strong defensive zone coverage,” said Sun Prairie interim head coach Troy Giesegh. “It’s hard to keep in the zone when that’s happening.”
The Wildcats (13-0-0) hold a three-game lead over the second-place Cardinals (10-3-0) with just one game remaining. Both teams play Janesville to wrap up the regular season.
Verona (18-4-0 overall), ranked fifth in Wisconsin Prep Hockey Coaches Poll, took the initial lead with a pair of first-period goals, the first coming on a power play as junior Nathan Jurrens found the SP net with 5 minutes, 8 seconds remaining.
“It was a good located pass and our guy was unable to get there; even though they did score there, I thought we did pretty well overall on the power play,” Giesegh said. “I felt confident we were doing all the right things at that point.”
Cale Rufenacht had a hand in all but one of the Wildcats’ goals on the night. After assisting Jurrens, the senior forward scored on an assist from Leo Renlund with 1:31 left giving Verona a 2-0 first-period advantage.
Rufenecht scored a hat trick with goals in each period, but it was his shot that didn’t go in that excited many of the fans. Early in the second period the Wildcats were awarded a penalty shot, but Cardinals senior goalie Alex Liegel made a terrific stick save on Rufenecht’s point-blank shot keeping the score at 2-0.
“He came up tremendous (on that) and he came up big all night long,” said Giesegh of Liegel. “There were a lot of opportunities for him and he made some big saves. That penalty shot kill was pretty impressive.”
Liegel finished with 45 saves.
Rufenecht would eventually score on a short-handed goal with 3:02 remaining in the second period, and capped off his hat trick with 2:00 left in the game.
Sun Prairie (17-6-0) came into the game fresh off winning the Groundhog Tournament and on a six-game winning streak. It got its lone goal of the night at the 4:38 mark of the third period when sophomore forward Davis Hamilton beat Kaden Grant.
Senior Kaden Brunson assisted, his team-leading 33rd of the season and 108th of his career.
Seeding for the upcoming WIAA tournament will be held Sunday.
“We’re looking to do some damage. Hopefully we get to host a game or two, we’ll just see where the chips fall,” Giesiegh said. “We’re hoping to see (Verona) again. A couple of years ago when Kaden (Brunson) was a freshman they beat us significantly twice during the regular season, but we beat them to go to state. We’re hoping history repeats itself.”
Regional play begins on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
UP NEXT
The Cardinals will be off until next Wednesday, Feb. 12, when they travel to Janesville to face the Bluebirds in the regular-season finale. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. at Janesville Ice Skating Center.
VERONA 5, SUN PRAIRIE 1
Verona 2 1 2 — 5
Sun Prairie 0 0 1 — 1
First period: V — Jurrens (Rufenacht, Renlund), 11:52 (pp); Rufenacht (Renlund), 15:29.
Second period: V — Rufenacht (Haessig), 13:58 (sh).
Third period: V — Renlund (un), :38; SP — Hamilton (Brunson), 12:22; V — Rufenacht (Renlund, Osting), 15:00.
Saves: V (Grant) 14; SP (Liegel) 45.
