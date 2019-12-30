Without a doubt, the 2019 calendar year was another one to remember for Sun Prairie High School athletics. While there were no state championships to speak of, two teams and two individuals recorded the best finishes in their respective program’s existence, one team matched the greatest finish ever, and three Cardinal teams were state runners-up.
I witnessed it all and I have to say my second year as sports editor of The Star was as good, if not better than my first.
WINTER
It all began in February when WIAA state tournaments began heating up. The Sun Prairie boys swim team was tapering toward the state finals, but not yet hitting on all cylinders having finished fifth in the Big Eight Conference Meet. But eight swimmers qualified in 11 events for the state finals, giving the Cardinals a good chance to improve on their previous state-best finish of ninth the year before. Ben Wiegand reached the podium three times with a fourth in the 100 breaststroke and sixth in the 50 freestyle and as part of the fourth-place 200 freestyle relay team, that included Cade Roggenbauer, Ethan Braatz and Jacob Brehmer, while Roggenbauer was fifth in the 100 freestyle. At the end of the day Sun Prairie had finished in sixth place in the Division 1 field, its best finish in program history.
Moving into March the boys and girls hockey and basketball teams became the focus of not only in Sun Prairie, but around the state.
The girls co-op hockey team, affectionately known as the Cap City Cougars, returned to the WIAA state finals before losing 3-1 to Appleton Xavier co-op in the semifinals, while the boys hockey team fell one game short of making it to the Dane County Coliseum with a 5-3 loss to Verona in the sectional finale.
The Cardinal girls basketball team also came up one game short of the WIAA state tournament, losing to Big Eight Conference champion and eventual state runner-up Middleton 60-45 in the sectional finals.
The Sun Prairie boys basketball team then became the focus of not only the community, but the entire state. After losing four starters, including five-star recruit Jalen Johnson to a transfer, not many gave the Cardinals a chance at returning to the Kohl Center for a second consecutive year. But that’s exactly what they did. With the return of point guard Colin Schaefer from an injury that sidelined him for the first 19 games of the season, and the emergence of senior twins Alex and Brock Voigt, Sun Prairie returned to the Division 1 state finals.
Never had the program gone beyond the state semifinals, but that all changed after beating West Allis Central 62-60 in overtime to reach their first state championship game in program history. While the Cardinals lost 69-52 to Brookfield Central, they brought the first silver ball back to the school.
And to put an icing on their cake, Jeff Boos was named the Associated Press Boys Basketball Coach of the Year. Well deserved, Jeff!
SPRING
In a span of less than one week both the Sun Prairie baseball and softball teams earned WIAA state runner-up finishes, which to some wasn’t all that shocking. But how they accomplished those feats were.
The softball team was coming off its first-ever state championship and an undefeated season, but the 2019 team had just two starters returning -- one being All-State pitcher Maddie Gardner -- and a host of inexperienced players. But head coach Jamie Olson and her staff assembled another state-caliber team that reached the championship game once again, only to fall to Oshkosh North 4-2 in nine innings in what I can say was arguably the greatest state softball championship game ever played.
In baseball, Sun Prairie, owners of a state-record eight Division 1 championships, began the season 5-5 and was searching for its identity. Like the softball team, only a few starters returned and that early-season inexperienced showed. But things came together at just the right time and the Cardinals returned to Appleton’s Fox Cities Stadium after a one-year hiatus. After thrilling victories over Oak Creek (3-2) and Burlington (6-1) Sun Prairie found itself in familiar territory against Eau Claire North in the state title game.
Sun Prairie trailed 2-1 until Carson Shepard’s two-run double gave the Cardinals a 4-3 advantage going into the bottom of the sixth. But Eau Claire North’s Sam Stange, the state Player of the Year (in baseball and hockey) stepped to the plate and hit a towering three-run home run to steal a ninth title away from the program.
There were also two individual performances that stood out. In golf, Mickey Keating shot rounds of 75 and 77 at University Ridge to finish in a tie for 17th place, the best individual finish for a Sun Prairie boys golfer ever. In tennis, Aiden Schutter reached the state semifinals before settling for a fourth-place finish, the best in program history.
In track and field, the Lady Cardinals continued their dominance winning the Big Eight, Regional and Sectional championships. At the WIAA State Meet in La Crosse, Brooke Crosby turned int the highest finish placing seventh in the 100-meter hurdles, while Kate Kopotic (1,600) and Ashley O’Connell (pole vault) had eighth-place finishes. Also representing Sun Prairie were Morgan Cross, Michaela Nelson, Hannah Ray, Aubrie Deprey, Naomi Andrews, Izi Knoernschild, Skye Lindsey, Samantha Kreft, Rachel Rademacher, Amber Hodges and Autumn Dushack.
On the boys side, Jamel Stone reached state in the 100m dash, while Stone, Cooper Nelson, Jaharee Weah and Dominick Landphier ran the 4x100 relay, and Nelson, Landphier, David Wilson and Matt Reda competed in the 4x200.
The Sun Prairie boys lacrosse team also had a banner year. After losing its first game of the season to Middleton, the Cardinals ran off 17 straight victories before losing 7-5 to Waunakee in the state tournament.
FALL
The Sun Prairie girls swim team had it going from Day 1, taking first in three out of four invitational meets and for the first time in program history won both the Big Eight dual and conference meet championships.
But it’s what the Lady Cardinals did at the WIAA State Meet that stood out the most as they finished third for the second-straight year. Sophie Fiske became the program’s first four-time state champion by repeating as Division 1 50 and 100 freestyle champion, while anchoring the 200 and 400 freestyle relays that took first place. Those relays included Paige Rundahl, Hannah Marshall, Grace Sala, Bree Moericke and Janelle Schulz.
Also representing Sun Prairie at state swimming were Cassidy Carey and Ella Gunnink.
For the ninth year in a row the Sun Prairie girls cross country team qualified for the WIAA State Championships in Wisconsin Rapids, and for the fourth year in a row the program earned a top-5 team finish placing third among 16 Division 1 programs. Kate Kopotic matched her sophomore-year finish placing seventh, while Hannah Ray, Dani Thompson, Anna Boardman, Amber Hodgers, Grace Edwards and Ella Darmstadter all represented the Lady Cardinals.
On the boys side, Connor Carpenter and Joseph Freng represented Sun Prairie at the State Cross Country Championships.
Qualifying for the WIAA State Girls Tennis Tournament for the third year in a row was Lauren Hope Bruemmer, who lost in the opening round to finish 20-12 on the season.
In football, it was a memorable year for another reason as the program and the city said good-bye to old Ashley Field while the new Ashley Field project is already under way and the plan is to have it ready for the first game of 2020 on Aug. 21 against Hudson.
On the gridiron, Sun Prairie struggled at times but managed to reach the WIAA quarterfinals as a No. 6 seed. With postseason wins over No. 3 Verona and No. 2 Fond du Lac, the Cardinals finished a respectable 8-4.
The Sun Prairie volleyball team returned to the WIAA State Tournament for the second-straight season and fifth time in eight years. Behind All-State players K.J. McNabb, Payton Addink and Josie Halbleib the Cardinals took the first game from Hartland Arrowhead in the state quarterfinals in Green Bay, before losing 3-1 to the eventual Division 1 state champs.
PHOTOGRAPHERS,
THANK YOU!
I’d like to take this opportunity to thank ALL the photographers that not only contributed their photos but their time this past year. Your photographs helped tell many of the stories in The Star, and I look forward to working with you all again in 2020.
Thank You: Jim Garvey, Dan Darmstadter, John Hagen, Erica Crosby, Matt Moericke, Michelle Perko, John Kalson and Kari Wiegand.
Well, there you have it, 2019 in a nutshell. I only hope (and I’m pretty sure it will be) 2020 is as exciting.
HAPPY NEW YEAR!
