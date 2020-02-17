Good news, bad news.
For the second week in a row the Sun Prairie boys basketball team was on both ends of winning and losing, splitting Big Eight Conference games with Verona and top-ranked Madison La Follette.
The 1-1 weekend left the Cardinals at 11-4 and officially out of the race to the Big Eight title as they trail La Follette, ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Division 1 poll, by four games with three remaining.
Sun Prairie (14-4 overall, No. 10 AP) trailed 47-39 at halftime but behind a team-leading 22 points by senior forward Delaware Hale rallied back to tie the Lancers (18-0, 15-0) late in the game.
Unfortunately, La Follette closed out the game on a 9-4 run.
“We had some opportunities but I’m not sure we took advantage of them,” Sun Prairie head coach Jeff Boos said. “We put ourselves in a position — a play here or a play there, a made free throw, a key stop — but we didn’t finish it off.”
The Cardinals also had double-digit performances from senior Colin Schaefer (15), sophomore Ben Olson (13) and senior Sylvester Ware (11).
It was the second loss of the season to the Lancers, who won the first meeting 83-76 on Jan. 7.
“I thought our guys did a really good job of hanging in there, we adjusted to what we needed to,” said Boos.
Lancers senior guard Derek Gray finished with a game-high 24.
La Follette’s outside shooting played a big role in the win as the Lancers made nine 3-pointers, three each by Gray and Isaiah Stewart.
MADISON LA FOLLETTE 73
SUN PRAIRIE 68
Sun Prairie 39 29 — 68
La Follette 47 26 — 73
Sun Prairie (fg ft-fta pts) — Schaefer 6 2-2 15, Hughes 0 0-2 0, B. Olson 5 2-4 13, Ostrenga 2 3-3 7, Hale 7 6-10 22, Ware 5 1-4 11. Totals — 25 14-25 68.
La Follette — De. Gray 10 1-2 24, Da. Gray 2 4-4 9, Stewart 7 2-4 19, Probst 4 3-4 13, Prather 1 2-2 4, Riak 2 0-0 4. Totals — 26 12-16 73.
3-point goals — SP 4 (Hale 3, B. Olson 1, Schaefer 1), ML 9 (De. Gray 3, Stewart 3, Probst 2, Da. Gray 1). Total fouls — SP 19, ML 19.
SUN PRAIRIE 85
VERONA 63
Schaefer went off for a career-high 33 points leading visiting Sun Prairie to a season-high point total on Thursday.
Schaefer’s previous career-best performance was a 26-point night against Janesville Parker on Dec. 14. The point guard connected on 14 shots from the field including four 3-pointers.
“He stepped up his game, (Verona) had a hard time handling him. He created some separation and then connected on a few pull-up jumpers,” said Boos of Schaefer.
The Cardinals built a commanding 17-point halftime advantage and never allowed the Wildcats (3-17, 3-12) to get any closer.
Haakon Anderson led Verona with 19.
UP NEXT
The Cardinals have two huge Big Eight games before next Sunday’s WIAA seeding. Sun Prairie host Madison East on Tuesday and travels to Middleton Friday.
Both tipoffs are set for 7:15 p.m.
Sun Prairie then faces Onalaska, the No. 1 ranked team in Division 1, Saturday. The game was originally scheduled for Jan. 17 as part of the Midwest Players Classic at the La Crosse Center but was postponed due to weather.
“It’s going to be tough being on the road Friday night and then having to turn around to play up north again Saturday; we’ve got quite a week of basketball,” Boos said.
Saturday’s tipoff is 7:30 p.m.
SUN PRAIRIE 85, VERONA 63
Sun Prairie 42 43 — 85
La Follette 25 38 — 63
Sun Prairie (fg ft-fta pts) — Schaefer 14 1-2 33, Hughes 1 1-2 4, Hale 6 2-2 14, Ostrenga 3 2-2 8, B. Olson 2 0-0 5, Ware 2 2-2 6, Radlund 0 2-2 2, Carpenter 4 1-2 10, Houtakker 1 0-0 3. Totals — 33 11-15-85.
La Follette — Anderson 7 5-9 19, Bekx 3 0-1 7, Kiting 3 0-0 7, Sherry 3 0-0 8, Rae 3 0-0 7, Poller 1 0-2 2, LIeck 1 0-0 3, Farrell 3 1-2 10. Totals — 24 6-14 63.
3-point goals — SP 8 (Schaefer 4, Hughes 1, B. Olson 1, Carpenter 1, Houtakker 1), V 9 (Farrell 3, Sherry 2, Bekx 1, Kisting 1, Rae 1, Lieck 1). Total fouls — SP 18, V 13. Fouled out — Hale.
