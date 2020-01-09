BELOIT — The Sun Prairie boys hockey team made it a clean sweep of Beloit Memorial this season scoring a 7-2 win in Tuesday’s Big Eight Conference battle at Edwards Ice Arena.
The Cardinals (9-3-0 overall, 6-2-0 Big Eight), who won the first meeting 7-0 in the 2019-20 season opener, scored three goals in both the first and second periods.
Junior defenseman Dominic Mariani go the scoring started with an unassisted goal 4 minutes, 15 seconds into the game. Following Mariani was sophomore forward Noah Wilk with his first-career varsity goal at 5:37 on assists from Cole Herwig and Jake Veldkamp.
Spencer Wessel’s unassisted goal, his ninth of the season, gave Sun Prairie a 3-0 lead after one period.
Wessel also started the scoring in the third period with an even-strength goal 6:14 in. Herwig and Wilk assisted.
After Beloit (2-10-0, 1-7-0) got on the board with an unassisted goal by Alex Bishop, the Cardinals took advantage of a power play when senior defenseman Jake Rauls put the puck in the net at the 8:59 mark, Ryan Batterman assisted, before Carter Watters scored on a Nick Johnson assist with 2:39 left in the period. It was the senior forward’s team-leading 14th goal of the season.
Watters added his second goal of the night and 15th of the season in the third period on assists from Kaden Brunson and Johnson.
Senior goalie Alex Liegel made 21 saves, while the Cardinals peppered the Purple Knights’ Jameson Flanagan with 64 shots.
UP NEXT
The Cardinals play tonight and Friday, facing Madison East/La Follette at Hartmeyer Arena at 7:30 this evening before hosting University School of Milwaukee on Friday in a 7 p.m. start at Sun Prairie Ice Arena.
SUN PRAIRIE 7, BELOIT 2
Sun Prairie 3 3 1 — 7
Beloit 0 1 1 — 2
First period: SP — Mariani (un), 4:15; Wilk (Herwig, Veldkamp), 5:37; Wesel (un), 13:13.
Second period: SP — Wessel (Herwig, Wilk), 6:14; B — Bishop (un), 8:09; SP — Rauls (Batterman), 8:59 (pp); Watters (Johnson), 14:21.
Third period: BM — Evans (un), :13 (sh); SP — Watters (Brunson, Johnson), 6:09 (pp).
Saves: SP (Liegel) 21; B (Flanagan) 57.
