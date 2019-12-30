It may have taken them a little longer than they wanted to, but once the Sun Prairie boys basketball team got things going it was business as usual.
The Cardinals, ranked No. 3 in the WisSports.net Division 1 coaches poll, doubled up visiting Milwaukee Bay View winning 72-36 at Sun Prairie Field House Saturday night and Sun Prairie finished the 2019 portion of their season unbeaten at 6-0.
The non-conference game was close early, with Sun Prairie holding just a 33-24 halftime over the 2-4 Red Cats. But the Cardinals erupted once the second half began, going on a 23-2 run to put Bay View away.
“When you see them once and then you see them on tape it’s hard,” said Sun Prairie head coach Jeff Boos. “All of the sudden we got playing a little bit, guys started making some plays and we got some separation.
Senior Delaware Hale caused some separation of his own when on a breakaway dunk he dislodged the basket standard early in the second half, resulting in a nearly 10-minute delay. Hale finished with 10 points, including the first six of the second half to ignite the big run.
“I thought we did a better job defending in the second half, we had more energy and caused a few turnovers,” said Boos. “I thought in the first half we executed but we didn’t move the ball as well at times; that’s a hard balance that we’ll continue working on.”
Cardinals senior guard Colin Schaefer led all scorers with 20 points, nearly matching his 20.8 ppg average, while senior Deante Luster added a career-high 10 which included three 3-pointers.
Two of Luster’s triples came during a 15-2 first-half run, allowing Sun Prairie to take a 24-10 lead.
Junior guard James Horton led Bay View with eight.
“We’ve got a big stretch coming,” said Boos. “We’re going to see where we’re at playing some of the upper-echelon teams in the Big Eight. We’re going to see if we can take it up another notch”
UP NEXT
The Cardinals return to Big Eight Conference play Saturday hosting Verona (2-3, 2-2) in a 7:15 p.m. start at Sun Prairie Field House.
SUN PRAIRIE 72
MILWAUKEE BAY VIEW 36
Bay View 24 12 — 36
Sun Prairie 33 39 — 72
Bay View (fg-ft-pts) — Weddle 2-2-6, Merchinson 3-1-7, Horton 3-1-8, Williams-Dryden 1-1-3, M. Tillman 2-0-4, Ko. Monroe 0-2-2, Ka. Monroe 3-0-6. Totals — 14 7-10 36.
Sun Prairie — Schaefer 9-2-20, Hughes 0-1-1, Luster 3-1-10, Ostrenga 3-2-8, Hale 5-0-10, Radlund 1-2-5, Carpenter 2-0-4, B. Olson 4-0-9, Bergquist 1-0-2, Knade 1-0-3. Totals — 30 8-18 72.
3-point goals — MBV 1 (Horton 1), SP 6 (Luster 3, Radlund 1, B. Olson 1, Knade 1). Total fouls — MBV 13, SP 14.
