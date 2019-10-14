Sun Prairie junior Lauren Hope Bruemmer (20-13) drew Ashwaubenon senior Marisa Marohl (25-5) in an opening-round match Thursday at the WIAA Division 1 State Girls Tennis Tournament. The 2019 State Tennis Tournament will take place Thursday through Saturday at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison. Bruemmer and Marohl will play at approximately 11:45 a.m.
Sun Prairie junior Lauren Hope Bruemmer (20-13) drew Ashwaubenon senior Marisa Marohl (25-5) in an opening-round match Thursday at the WIAA Division 1 State Girls Tennis Tournament.
The 2019 State Tennis Tournament will take place Thursday through Saturday at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.
Bruemmer and Marohl will play at approximately 11:45 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.