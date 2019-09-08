JANESVILLE — Shooting a season-best score the Sun Prairie girls golf team earned a sweep in Wednesday’s Janesville Parker Triangular.
The Cardinals shot a 372 to best both Madison West (385) and Janesville Parker (430) at Riverside Golf Course.
“We looooove Riverside!” said SPHS coach Shana Tiltrum. “We played fantastic.”
All four SP golfers shot sub-100 rounds.
Leading the way was senior Sydney O’Hearn, who earned medalist honors with an 84 after returning to to play following a shoulder injury.
Senior Natalie Tiltrum came in next with a 91, followed by freshman Margo Woldt (98) and senior Grace Holmes (99).
“I’m so proud of these girls and not just because of their scores, but their even more importantly because of their character,” said coach Tiltrum.
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie will play again Saturday in an invitational at Pleasant View Golf Course in Madison.
On Tuesday, the Cardinals host Beloit and Verona in a Big Eight tripledual. Play begins at 2 p.m. at Sun Prairie Golf Course.
