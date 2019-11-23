Nick Johnson recorded a hat trick and the Sun Prairie boys hockey team had almost as many goals as Beloit Memorial had shots on goal, earning a 7-0 win in the Big Eight Conference and 2019-20 season opener Saturday afternoon at Sun Prairie Ice Arena.
Johnson, a junior defender, gave the Cardinals (1-0) a quick 2-0 lead with first-period goals at the 12 minute, 10 second and 10:04 mark, the first coming on a power play.
Senior forward Kaden Brunson added a goal and three assists, senior forward Carter Watters also had three assists while sophomore Davis Hamilton added two assists.
Also scoring goals for Sun Prairie were Hamilton, junior defender Dominic Mariani and junior forward Spencer Wessel.
Senior goalie Alex Liegel stopped all shots that came his way.
UP NEXT
The Cardinals will play two Big Eight games at Sun Prairie Ice Arena next week, hosting Madison West on Dec. 3 and Madison East/La Follette on Dec. 5. The puck drops at 7 p.m. both nights.
SUN PRAIRIE 7, BELOIT MEMORIAL 0
Beloit 0 0 0 — 0
Sun Prairie 4 2 1 — 7
First period: SP — Johnson (Watters, Brunson), pp, 12:10; Johnson (un), 10:04; Mariani (Veldkamp), 5:10; Brunson (un), 1:14.
Second period: SP — Hamilton (Brunson, Watters), 6:51; Johnson (Brunson, Watters), pp, 5:20.
Third period: SP — Wessel (Luxford, Hamilton), pp, 15:58.
Saves: BM (Wright) 45; SP (Liegel 7, McCrary 1) 8.
