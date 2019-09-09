VERONA — The Sun Prairie Red Birds lost their second straight Home Talent League Final Four championship series game, a 6-1 decision at Verona’s Stampfl Field Sunday, and with it saw their season and chance at a grand championship come to an end.
The loss, and the score, were a carbon copy of last week when the Red Birds lost to Sauk Prairie.
“We just didn’t string enough hits together,” said Red Birds manager Mike Calkins. “Our 1, 2, 3 and 4 hitters weren’t here today so that could have made a difference. Depth-wise we have good ball players, but our offense drops off quite a bit when you don’t have that type of order.”
The loss ended Sun Prairie’s chance at winning a HTL championship for the first time since 2005.
Verona scored all of its runs over the first four innings to take a 6-0 lead.
The Cavaliers struck right away as Justin Scanlon and Mike Jordahl hit back-to-back two-out doubles off Sun Prairie starting pitcher Aaron Schmidt, giving Verona a 1-0 first-inning advantage.
“I was hoping to get a couple of innings out Schmitty and get through their order once or twice,” said Calkins.
A three-run second inning would follow as things snowballed early on the Red Birds. The Cavs did have three hits in the inning, but an error, wild pitch and passed ball enabled Luke Yapp, Klayton Brandt and Jacob Slonim to score pushing the lead to 4-0.
Verona (20-2 Sunday League) all but drove the final nail in Sun Prairie’s coffin in with two more runs in the fourth on back-to-back RBI singles by David Lund and Scanlon.
The Red Birds (15-6 Sunday League) avoided being shut out when Robbie Knorr doubled and scored on Justin Krebs’ RBI single to right in the top of the fifth.
Knorr pitched five innings in relief, striking out one while scattering three hits and didn’t allow a run.
“I was going to start Robbie but he was battling a bit of a back problem; in hindsight, I could have started him. He threw great today,” Calkins said of the recent SPHS graduate.
Had Sun Prairie won, it would have played another week as Sauk Prairie lost 2-0 to Evansville Sunday.
However, Verona improved to 2-1 and will face the Twins for the HTL championship on Sunday, Sept. 15 in Verona.
“With Sauk getting beat, it’s a bit harder to swallow,” said Calkins.
Sun Prairie finished the season 20-12 overall.
CAVALIERS 6, RED BIRDS 1
Sun Prairie 000 010 000 — 1 4 1
Verona 130 200 00x — 6 9 0
Sun Prairie (ab-r-h-rbi) — Krebs 4-0-1-1, Schmidt 3-0-1-0, Butler 4-0-0-0, Hoffman 4-0-0-0, Wilke 3-0-0-0, Calkins 3-0-0-0, M. Engelhart 1-0-0-0, Knorr 3-1-1-0, Stupar 1-0-0-0, Suchomel 2-0-1-0, Fassender 2-0-0-0, Schuster 1-0-0-0, Mailandt 0-0-0-0, Lange 0-0-0-0. Totals — 31-1-4-1.
Verona (ab-r-h-rbi) — Burgenske 3-0-1-1, B. Engelhart 1-0-0-0, Lund 4-0-1-1, McGowan 1-0-0-0, Scanlon 4-1-2-1, Jordahl 4-0-1-1, Moynihan 4-0-1-0, Yapp 1-1-1-0, Cheaney 4-0-0-, Brandt 3-2-1-0, Slonim 3-2-1-0, Teskey 1-0-0-0, Nelson 0-0-0-0. Totals — 33-6-9-5.
2B — Schmidt; Scanlon, Jordahl, Moynihan, Yapp.
Pitching HO — Schmidt 5 in 2, Lange 1 in 1+, Knorr 3 in 5; Nelson 4 in 6, Moynihan 0 in 2, Scanlon 0 in 1. ER — Schmidt 3, Lange 2, Knorr 0; Nelson 1, Moynihan 0, Scanlon 0. SO — Schmidt 1, Lange 0, Knorr 1; Nelson 8, Moynihan 3, Scanlon 1. BB — Schmidt 0, Lange 3, Knorr 2; Nelson 1, Moynihan 1, Scanlon 0.
W — Nelson. L — Schmidt.
