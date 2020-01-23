Since 1993 Coaches vs. Cancer events have raised close to $115 million for the American Cancer Society, including Wisconsin investing nearly $9 million.
And Sun Prairie has done its fair share to make its contribution.
This year’s annual Coaches vs. Cancer basketball fundraiser will be held the final Friday of January and first Saturday in February. The annual event, will be called the Cardinal Challenge this year. On Friday, Jan. 31, the Sun Prairie girls will face the Janesville Craig Cougars, and the following night the Cardinal boys host the Janesville Parker Vikings.
Both games will tip off at 7:15 p.m. at Sun Prairie Field House.
“It’s really important for the community, I mean Sun Prairie has been pulling together and the message coming across with the donations is really exciting,” said former SPHS athlete Korey Feiner, a member of the Board of Ambassadors for Coaches vs. Cancer. “A lot of people are seeing the value in it because there are cures
“We are really excited to get more people and businesses involved.”
Last year’s event raised nearly $12,920.
“We are hoping to build off last year’s success to further the communities support of cancer research and awareness,” Feiner added.
HONOREES
Matt Paske (melanoma) and Brian Markevitch (rectal cancer) will be the honorees for Friday’s girls’ game.
“They’ve both been recently diagnosed and it came to a shock to both of them,” said Feiner. “I had a chance to meet with them and they’re very upbeat about beating cancer; they’re very confident and not letting it slow them down.”
Sun Prairie sophomore Cooper Perry, who completed much of his treatment and has been cleared to resume light sports activity, will be the boys’ game honoree.
HONOR WALL
The 2020 event will highlight the aforementioned honorees while also giving fans a chance to honor their loved ones affected by cancer with an honor wall in the SPHS cafeteria. Students will be filling up the wall all next week, as well as showing their support wearing ribbons and having their annual pink out.
The event will include a one-of-a-kind raffle at both the girls and boys games. There is signed memorabilia by former University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Bo Ryan, dining certificates, spa packages, a children’s raffle prize as well as a few special grand prizes.
RAFFLES
Raffle tickets will be sold during the games at the C v C Booth. Winners will be drawn and announced prior to the conclusion of the game.
PHOTO BOOTH
There will also be a photo booth and games set up by National Honor Society and AVID Gives Back. Coaches vs. Cancer and American Cancer Society thank NHS and AVID for their participation in the 2020 Cardinal Challenge. They are helping to raise awareness and excitement at the school level.
“Events like these are not solely about raising mone, but raising awareness for the cause and increasing the publics knowledge of risks and symptoms. CvC and ACS attack cancer at all angles. It is our mission that through sport, we will save lives and celebrate life on our road to BEATING CANCER,” said Feiner.
SPONSORS
Sun Prairie girls coach John Olson and boys coach Jeff Boos would like to thank our corporate sponsors for their donations as well as many gifts-in-kind for the event: Hallman Lindsay Paints, Beans-N-Cream, Bank of Sun Prairie, Kollege Town Sports, Prairie Athletic Club, Wind River Financial and all the individual donors for your support of this one of a kind event.
CARDINAL
CHALLENGE
Last year the event qualified for the national 3-Point Challenge and it was we called it the Charity Strip Challenge. However, that event closes on Jan. 31, and with our boys game on Feb. 1, it would not qualify. Therefore, the updated name of the event is “Cardinal Challenge” and the plan is to use that title for years to come.
“Our donations are being recorded through GoFundMe and will go directly to American Cancer Society through Coaches vs Cancer. It can be accessed on our Facebook page,” Said Feiner.
