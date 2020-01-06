The Sun Prairie boys hockey team is off to a great start in 2020.
The Cardinals earned both a Big Eight Conference win (5-1 over Madison Memorial) and a victory in non-conference play (5-2 over Waukesha) last week.
On Thursday, Sun Prairie (8-3-0 overall, 5-2-0 Big Eight) defeated the Spartans on their home ice at Madison Ice Arena, scoring twice in both the first and second periods to take command.
The Cardinals got off to a 2-0 lead following even-strength goals by Kaden Brunson and Dominic Mariani. Carter Williams and Davis Hamilton assisted Brunson at the 6 minute, 42 second mark, while Mariani scored unassisted at 8:08.
The SP lead grew to 4-0 through two periods after a pair of power-play goals. Hamilton found the net at 2:11 on assists from Brunson and Ryan Batterman, while Watters scored on a power play with only 2:21 remaining in the period. Brunson assisted.
Travin Egli registered Sun Prairie’s final goal, scoring on a power play 2:56 into the third period with Hamilton assisting for the second time of the night.
Memorial avoided being shutout as Drew Bradley scored an even-strength goal with 10 seconds remaining.
Alex Liegel made 10 saves to earn his fifth win of the season.
SUN PRAIRIE 5
WAUKESHA 2
Early goals in the first and second periods were crucial in Sun Prairie’s non-conference win over Waukesha Saturday at Nagawaukee Ice Arena.
Watters scored just 9 seconds into the game giving the visiting Cardinals a quick 1-0 advantage.
After the Hawks (4-8-0) tied things after one period, Sun Prairie took 2-1 advantage on Brunson’s unassisted goal 1:53 in. It would be the first of three goals for the local skaters as Brunson scored again at 2:24 on an assist from Hamilton, before Jake Veldkamp’s goal on a Tyler Carpiaux assist gave the Cardinals a 4-2 lead.
Veldkamp added an empty net goal in the third period to finalize the scoring.
Sophomore Noah McCrary made 22 saves to earn his third win of the season.
UP NEXT
The Cardinals have a busy week traveling to Beloit Memorial Tuesday before facing Madison East/La Follette Thursday at Hartmeyer Arena. Sun Prairie caps off its week at home Friday against University School of Milwaukee. The puck drops at 7 p.m. at Sun Prairie Ice Arena.
SUN PRAIRIE 5
MADISON MEMORIAL 1
Sun Prairie 2 2 1 — 5
Memorial 0 0 1 — 1
First period: SP — Brunson (Watters, Hamilton), 6:42; Mariani (un), 8:08.
Second period: SP — Hamilton (Brunson, Batterman), 1:53 (pp); Watters (Brunson), 14:39.
Third period: SP — T. Egli (Hamilton), 2:56 (pp); MM — Bradley (Olson, Jungers), 16:50.
Saves: SP (Liegel) 10; MM (Turner) 25.
SUN PRAIRIE 5, WAUKESHA 2
Sun Prairie 1 3 1 — 5
Waukesha 1 1 0 — 2
First period: SP — Watters (un), :09; W — Dusseau (Dale), 12:57 (pp).
Second period: SP — Brunson (un), 1:53; Brunson (Hamilton), 2:24; W — Little (Schowengerdt, Dusseau), 3:52 (pp). SP — Veldkamp (Carpiaux), 11:10.
Third period: SP — Veldkamp (Brunson), 16:59.
Saves: SP (McCrary), 22; W (Miller), 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.