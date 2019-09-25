The Sun Prairie boys soccer team posted two shutouts, extending their streak to three, following wins over Janesville Craig and Kenosha Tremper.
The Cardinals registered their second consecutive clean sheet behind a strong defensive effort, denying Janesville Craig a goal in a 4-0 Big Eight Conference blanking Thursday on the SPHS pitch.
After beating Janesville Parker 10-0 on Tuesday, the Cardinals evened their Big Eight record at 2-2.
“Just like the Parker game, we manage the game well, out-controlling the Janesville Craig team,” said Cardinals head coach Tok Kim. “It was a Youth Night, and we did not disappoint them.”
Sun Prairie managed just one first-half goal, but that goal would prove to be the game winner.
After Garrett Franks was taken down inside the penalty area on a breakaway scoring chance, the Cardinals were awarded a penalty kick. Junior captain Jonathan Trilling was chosen, and he didn’t disappoint scoring in the lower left corner for a 1-0 lead at the 29 minute, 20 second mark.
Trilling’s goal would represent all the scoring over the first 45 minutes of play.
Sun Prairie doubled its lead in the 52nd minute when Trilling fed Gabe Voung and the sophomore midfielder found the net, upping the advantage to 2-0.
The Cardinals struck again in the 78th and 86th minutes. At 78:19 Franks scored on an assist from Austin Cooper, before Carson Ziegler found the net at 86:52 on a feed from Nathan Voung.
“Garrett made a power move past a couple of Craig’s central defenders and beat the goalie with a hard-driven shot; Nathan Voung’s nifty individual play down the left side of the field set up Carson Ziegler in the middle of the goalie box for the final goal. Carson Ziegler made no mistake, he confidently knocked the ball behind the net,” explained Kim.
Jacob Franz started at goalie and posted his first-ever varsity win with a shutout.
“Although score does not reflect how well we played, we had many scoring opportunities,” said Kim.
SUN PRAIRIE 3
KENOSHA TREMPER 0
Second-half goals by Nathan Voung, Garrett Franks and Lukas Hoelzl propelled Sun Prairie to a non-conference shutout of the Terrors on Friday night under the lights.
Voung broke a scoreless tie with a goal in the 70th minute.
“Nathan Voung scored the first goal set up beautifully by Braeden Gruber,” said SP coach Tok Kim. “Braeden dribbled around the Tremper defender from the right corner of the field and served a perfect crossing pass to the back side of the goal, where Nathan knock it in.”
Franks made it 2-0 scoring less than three minutes later on an assist from Riley Stevens.
Hoelzl put the finishing touches on the non-conference victory with a goal at 73:35. Gruber again assisted.
Tanner Schere made five saves to preserve the shutout.
UP NEXT
The Cardinals (6-4-3 overall) will play their third and fourth games of a homestand Thursday (vs. Verona at 6:30 p.m.) and Saturday (vs. Fond du Lac at 11 a.m.).
SUN PRAIRIE 4
JANESVILLE CRAIG 0
Janesville Craig 0 0 — 0
Sun Prairie 1 3 — 4
First half: SP — Trilling (pk), 29:20.
Second half: SP — G. Voung (Trilling), 52:17; Franks (Cooper), 78:19; Ziegler (N. Voung), 86:52.
Goalies: JC (Bienema, Kelly), 6; SP (Franz) 1.
SUN PRAIRIE 3
KENOSHA TREMPER 0
Kenosha Tremper 0 0 — 0
Sun Prairie 0 3 — 3
First half: No scoring.
Second half: SP — N. Voung (Gruber), 70:28; Franks (Stevens), 73:14; Hoelzl (Gruber), 73:35.
Goalies: KT (Wajerski) 10; SP (Scherer) 5.
