Troy Giesegh will lead the Sun Prairie boys hockey program for the remainder of the season.
Giesegh, an assistant with the team, was named interim head coach after the first of the year, replacing Chris Finkler.
Finkler went 83-65-7 in six-plus seasons, leading the Cardinals to the 2017 WIAA State Tournament.
Sun Prairie Athletic Director Eric Nee would not elaborate on the coaching change at this time.
