BEAVER DAM — The Sun Prairie volleyball team rallied back to defeat Luxemburg-Casco in the championship match of the Beaver Dam Invitational on Saturday.
After suffering a 21-25 first-set defeat, the Cardinals rallied for wins of 25-18 and 15-10 for the title.
Sun Prairie advanced to the championship following a 25-19, 25-22 win over host Beaver Dam in the semifinals. L-C beat Wisconsin Heights 2-0 in its semifinal match to reach the title game.
The Cardinals and Spartans each went 3-0 in pool play.
Editor’s Note: Statistics from the tournament were not available as of press time. They will be added to the online story.
SUN PRAIRIE 3
BELOIT MEMORIAL 0
Sun Prairie blew by Beloit Memorial 25-9, 25-13, 25-10 and in the process, gave head coach T.J. Rantala her 400th career victory.
Senior outside hitter K.J. McNabb led the charge with 14 kills while adding two service aces.
Junior setter Josie Halbleib had team-highs in both assists (27) and blocks (3), while junior libero Emily Mickelson made six digs.
Mickelson and junior Hale Winter each had two service aces to share team honors with McNabb.
UP NEXT
The No. 8 ranked Cardinals (20-2 overall, 3-0 Big Eight) return to Big Eight play Thursday traveling to Janesville Parker. The first serve is at 6:30 p.m.
Sun Prairie then will compete in the Milwaukee Sting Invitational Friday and Saturday in Milwaukee.
