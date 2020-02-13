The Sun Prairie varsity dance team competed at the State Championship on Feb. 1. The Sun Prairie Varsity Dance Team qualified for State in the Pom category for the first time in team history and qualified in the Hip Hop category for the first time in five years.
During the team’s State Hip Hop performance, the music suddenly stopped leaving the dancers to compete without their most important tool. Music is the tool that dancers use to stay on beat, stay synchronized, and keep energized through an athletic routine. The Sun Prairie Varsity Dance Team leaned into their connection with each other and were able to deliver a successful performance despite the technical difficulties. The team placed 4th in the state with their hip hop routine.
That was far from the only success of the day. Senior Macey Dunn and junior Lydia Boyce also qualified for the State Championship with the self-choreographed solos. Both dancers were named to the Division 1 All-State Dance Team.
The Sun Prairie Varsity Dance Team is coached by Erin Manske and Eve Jewson. Team members include (in photo above): seniors Maecy Dunn, Jasia Otteson, and Sara Rohrer; Juniors Paige Alexander, Katelynn Anderson, Lydia Boyce, Taylor Brendemuehl, Cosette Coutts, Grace Hagerman, Zoey Kastenholz, Brianna Levenhagen, Delaney Quinton, and Myah Reese; sophomores Jared Cataggatan and Victoria Sands; and freshmen Sandra Janutolo, Chezney Lemke, Brooke Levenhagen, Janna Otteson, Kazzie Saron, Emmalyn Teasdale, and Kaelyn Wiegel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.