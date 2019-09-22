As Brady Stevens plunged into the end zone in the final seconds of Friday’s Big Eight Conference showdown with undefeated Verona, it capped off yet another Ashley Field moment that won’t soon be forgotten.
The 27-21 come-from-behind win kept Sun Prairie (4-1 overall, 4-1 Big Eight) in the hunt for its fourth consecutive Big Eight title, while knocking the Wildcats (4-1, 4-1) out of a tie for first place.
“This is going to be up there for sure, without a doubt,” said Sun Prairie head coach Brian Kaminski about the win in the final season of the current Ashley Field before undergoing an off-season reconfiguration. “Anytime you play a team like Verona that’s undefeated, and with all the weapons they have on offense, for our kids to pull this one out is unbelievable.”
Verona dominated the time of possession in the third quarter, allowing Sun Prairie to run just six plays on a pair of three-and-outs. The Wildcats used a pair of long drives, one of 13 plays and the other of 11 plays, both capped off by runs of 24 and 30 yards senior Haakon Anderson that gave the visitors a 21-14 lead with 8:39 remaining.
Those drives consumed 11:08.
“They got their fair share, we knew they would, but for the most part we didn’t give up a ton of big plays,” said Kaminski.
Senior Colin Schaefer set up the game-tying touchdown with a 39-yard kickoff return, giving Sun Prairie possession on the Verona 46. Schaefer caught a pair of passes for 34 yards, setting up Nathan Schauer’s 4-yard run through the tackles, and Owen Konopacki’s extra point tied the game at 21 with 5:57 to go.
The Cardinal defense dug its heels in on the next possession and forced Verona to punt, which landed in the end zone for a touch-back giving Sun Prairie possession on its own 20-yard line with 2:37 remaining in the game.
“They were getting tired, but come gut-check time they came through,” said Kaminski.
Schaefer agreed: “Our defense always helps us out, whether it was giving us short fields our getting a pick,” he said.
Another big defensive play came with 4:18 left in the third quarter when sophomore linebacker Isaac Hamm made a leaping interception of an Adam Bekx pass at the line of scrimmage, stopping another Wildcat drive.
Sun Prairie sawed through the Wildcat defense, alternating runs between Schauer and fellow senior captains Dominick Landphier and Jamel Stone. Meanwhile, Schafer caught a 26-yard pass, his seventh and final of the night giving him a game and season-high 146 yards.
The Cardinals thought they had the go-ahead score when Schauer carried it 8 yards, before being ruled down at the 1. Stevens then rushed up under center Evan Holman and bulldozed in for the game-winner with just 15 seconds remaining.
“Our line did a great job, Brady did a great job of taking what they were giving us,” Kaminski said.
Stevens finished with 226 yards passing for two touchdowns. He has now thrown for 1,052 yards and 14 touchdowns, both of which lead the Big Eight.
Schaefer caught both of those TD aerials and finished with 119 return yards.
“Colin Schaefer is a football player,” Kaminski said. “People know about him, but I think he’s one of the more underrated guys around.”
Schaefer scored Sun Prairie’s first two touchdowns, the first on a 30-yard aerial from Stevens on the game’s first series, and then an 11-yarder that led the Cardinals to a 14-7 halftime advantage.
“They were playing us deep and coach Kav (Chad Kavanaugh) always says ‘let us know what you see.’ I saw I had one-on-one and thought I could shake my guy,” Schaefer said.
Schauer finished with 70 yards on 16 carries, while defensively Jacob Hellenbrand made 11 tackles and Landphier and Mekhi Gullens made seven apiece.
University of Wisconsin recruit Jackson Acker rushed for a game-high 122 yards on 22 carries.
“The leadership of the kids tonight was unbelievable,” said Kaminski.
PINK OUT
Sun Prairie held its annual “Pink Out” with players and fans wearing pick for breast cancer awareness.
GRANDPA JIM
Longtime Sun Prairie sports photographer Jim Garvey and his wife Lori became grandparents for the first time during Friday's game.
James E. Garvey V was born just before kickoff at Meriter Hospital to James IV and Marisa Garvey. He weighed 5 pounds, 15 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Congratulations to the Garveys.
UP NEXT
The Cardinals will be in another showdown this Friday traveling to Madison La Follette (4-1, 4-1). Kickoff at Lussier Stadium is 7 p.m.
SUN PRAIRIE 27, VERONA 21
Verona 7 0 7 7 — 21
Sun Prairie 7 7 0 13 — 27
Sun Prairie — Schaefer, 30 pass from Stevens (Konopacki kick).
Verona — Acker, 2 run (Armstrong kick).
Sun Prairie — Schaefer, 11 pass from Stevens (Konopacki kick).
Verona — Anderson, 24 run (Armstrong kick).
Verona — Anderson, 30 run (Armstrong kick).
Sun Prairie — Schauer, 4 run (Konopacki kick).
Sun Prairie — Stevens, 1 run (kick blocked).
First Downs — V 18, SP 15. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — V 35-244, SP 28-93. Passing Yards — V 115, SP 226. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — V 14-25-1, SP 14-22-0. Fumbles-lost — V 0-0, SP 0-0. Penalties — V 10-64, SP 5-20.
