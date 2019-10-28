HARTLAND — With all five runners finishing in the Top 16 the Sun Prairie girls cross country team won the WIAA Division 1 Kettle Moraine Sectional, and for the seventh straight season will compete as a team at the WIAA State Cross Country Championships.
The sectional championship is the sixth consecutive for the program.
“This was by far the best performance as a group for our team this season,” Sun Prairie head coach Matt Roe said. “Every racer had a great day, and most had their best race of the season. It was the first time this season that we could say that about the race. We were looking for a confidence builder going into state and we got it here.
“Scoring just 34 points at the sectional is really encouraging.”
Cardinal junior Kate Kopotic ran too the sectional championship Saturday covering the 5,000-meter Naga-Waukee Park course in 19 minutes, 2.1 seconds.
“Kate Kopotic led the race from the get-go and never really had anyone very close. She was able to enjoy the race and cruise through it,” said Roe. “Next week will be great for her as there will be a ton of great competition for her to feed off of at state.”
Right behind Kopotic was senior Hannah Ray in 19:25.7.
“Hannah Ray had a really impressive race, she was 11 seconds faster than last year’s sectional on the same course. She was sitting sixth after the first mile and picked off everyone in front of her with the exception of Kate. It was a season best by 18 seconds for Hannah,” said Roe.
Also earning Top 10 finishes were junior Dani Thompson (6th, 19:50.3) and senior Anna Boardman (9th, 20:11.4), while senior Amber Hodges finished in 20:43.2 to place 16th giving Sun Prairie at team score of 34.
“Dani Thompson once again had her best race of the season. She had a great race plan going in and followed it perfectly; she was over a half minute faster than last year at the sectional. Anna Boardman ran an inspired race as she had a lifetime PR on a difficult course. Amber always comes up big in the most important races of the season. She had a strong race and we’re really excited to see what she does next week,” Roe said of the trio.
Sophomores Grace Edwards and Ellen Darmstadter will also run at state. Edwards ran a 20:55.9 to finish 21st, while Darmstadter finished in 21:20.8 to place 27th.
“Grace Edwards had a really consistent race and felt good about what she was able to do for her team, and Ellen Darmstadter ran a PR in just her second varsity race this season,” said Roe. “She proved to herself that she belongs in this group by finishing 27th overall amongst 76 varsity racers.”
Last year’s runner-up and the 2016 and 2017 Division 1 champions, Sun Prairie will run in the WIAA State Cross Country Championships this Saturday at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
“Our seventh straight trip to the State Meet will be a really exciting one. It’s the first time racing on the state course for three of our seven girls. The confidence gained from the sectional meet will help us have a great mindset to go up to Wisconsin Rapids, and see how we can compete with the best in the state,” said Roe.
WIAA STATE MEET
Sun Prairie is ranked No. 8 among Division 1 teams in the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association poll. Defending champion Muskego is No. 1.
The Division 1 girls race begins at 12:40 p.m. at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
WIAA DIVISION 1
KETTLE MORAINE SECTIONAL
At Naga-Waukee Park, Hartland
Team scores: Sun Prairie 34, Janesville Craig 81, Oconomowoc 105, Oregon 106, Stoughton 165, Kettle Moraine 167, Fort Atkinson 176, Madison La Follette 194, Elkhorn 218, Milton 219, Janesville Parker 353.
Top 5 finishers: 1. Kopotic, SP, 19:02.1; 2. Ray, SP, 19:25.7; 3. Braun, KM, 19:34.7; 4. Vorontsov, O, 19:40.0; 5. Lovejoy, FA, 19:48.3.
Team State qualifiers: Sun Prairie, Janesville Craig.
Individual State qualifiers: 7. Baun, KM, 19:34.7; 4. Vorontsov, Ocon, 19:40.5; 5. Lovejoy, FA, 19:48.3; 7. Jenny, St, 19:53.7; 8. Finger, Oreg, 19:58.4.
Sun Prairie: 1. Kopotic, 19:02.1; 2. Ray, 19:25.7; 6. Thompson, 19:50.3; 9. Boardman, 20:11.4; 16. Hodges, 20:43.2.
