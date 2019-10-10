The Sun Prairie Storm swim team hosted eight local teams Oct. 5 at the Fall Pentathlon. The team was up against fierce competition, but still outscored their competitors by over 4500 points.
There were 20 new state-qualifying times, and 19 different Storm swimmers earned high-point awards as well.
The 8-year-olds started strong with Stella Hague triumphing in her 25-yard freestyle, 25 backstroke and 100 IM. Ten-year-old Vivian Paske also was victorious and qualified for the 12-Under state in the 100 IM and 50 breaststroke. Jacob Lee, 12, also had qualifying swims for the 200 IM, 100 breast and 100 back.
Thirteen-year-olds Mikaiya Stampf, Lila Gunnink and Maeve Sullivan took first, second and third place, respectively, for the 400 IM.
New meet records were set by Johnathon Schluesche for the 100 butterfly and 200 IM, and James Werwie for the 200 butterfly and 400 IM.
“The thing that stood out most to me as a coach was the amount of swimmers stepping out of their comfort zone and trying new events that challenged them,” said coach Kaitlin Fuel.
Storm’s next swim meet takes place this Saturday, Oct. 12 in Stoughton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.