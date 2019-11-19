MADISON – In the history of Sun Prairie swimming, Saturday’s 2019 WIAA Girls State Swimming & Diving Championships marks one of the most prolific days to date. The Cardinals earned their second consecutive third-place finish as a team, bringing home four gold medals – two by Sophie Fiske in the 50 and 100 freestyle races, and two more in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays – in the process.
“I think it was a great showing,” said Sun Prairie’s Head Coach Nancy Harms. “Of course they want to move up a little more, but you’ve got to have perspective. We thought it was pretty exciting to get third last year. They expected more this year, so their third-place finish feels different than last year, but still, to be top three in state is pretty amazing.”
The Cardinals racked up a total of 212.5 points – the most at state in program history – finishing in second behind Brookfield East’s 243 points and Arrowhead’s 220. Sun Prairie bested fourth-place Muskego by 19.5 points.
Fiske led the way, bringing home gold medals in all four of her events, starting with the 50 and 100 freestyle races. Her 50 freestyle time of 22.93 bested the second-place finisher by nearly two tenths of a second, setting a new career best for the Sun Prairie junior.
“I lost words,” Fiske said of her reaction when seeing her winning time on the board. “I wanted a 22 for so long. Season after season, it’s been 23:02, 01. I finally broke the 23 boundary.”
Fiske’s finish of 49.82 in the 100 freestyle race then took the top spot by more than a full second. After standing atop the podium twice for her individual races, she then went on to anchor each of Sun Prairie’s final two relays – the 200 and 400 freestyle relays – to complete the sweep.
“She always gets up for relays; she’s in it for the team,” Harms said of Fiske. “It always energizes her.”
Fiske teamed up with Paige Rundahl, Hannah Marshall and Grace Sala in the 200 free relay to post a winning time of 1:35.20. The quartet of Bree Moericke, Sala, Janelle Schulz and Fiske capped the meet in the final event of the evening, winning the 400 freestyle relay with a finish of 3:25.86.
“It’s just been so amazing…” added Fiske. “It feels so good to be here swimming and racing for my team. We’ve worked so hard all season, all together.”
In addition to their four first-place finishes, the Cardinals placed in the top 10 a total of five more times.
The 200 medley relay team of Olivia Sala, Schulz, Cassidy Carey and Rundahl took third place in 1:45.84. Sala and Schulz each claimed a pair of top-10 finishes. Sala took seventh in the 100 butterfly (56.32) and eighth in the 200 individual medley (2:06.96), while Schulz finished seventh in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.30) and 10th in the 200 individual medley (2:07.08).
Rounding out the scoring for the Cardinals were a handful of races. Sala and Carey each earned 12th-place finishes, Sala in the 500 freestyle (5:09.64) and Carey in the 100 butterfly (57.32). in the 100 backstroke, Carey raced to a 13th-place finish (57.59), followed by Olivia Sala in 16th (58.34). Placing 15 in their races were Marshall in the 200 freestyle (1:55.16) and Rundahl in the 50 free (24.41). Marshall also took 22nd in the 100 freestyle with a finish of 53.78.
Moericke swam to a 19th place finish in the 100 freestyle (53.45) and a 21st place finish in the 50 freestyle (24.58). In the 200 individual medley, Ella Gunnink’s time of 2:11.38 was good for a 20th-place finish.
2019 WIAA State
Swimming & Diving Championships
Division 1
Team Scores: 1. Brookfield East 243, 2. Arrowhead 220, 3. Sun Prairie 212.5, 4. Muskego 192, 5. Waukesha South/Mukwonago 146, 6. Middleton 143, 7. Cedarburg 13,9 8. Madison West 128, 9. Madison Memorial 118, 10. Neenah 82, 11. Menomonee Falls/Hamilton 79, 12. Verona Area/Mount Horeb 74, 13. Brookfield Central 70, 14. Milton 60, 15. D.C. Everest 49.5, 16. Bay Port 49, 17. Germantown 43, 18. Hudson 30, 18. Appleton North 30, 20. Hartford Union/Slinger 28, 21. Green Bay Southwest Co-op 23, 22. Waukesha North/Kettle Moraine 22, 22. Wauwatosa West 22, 24. Stevens Point 18, 25. Appleton West/Kimberly 14, 26. Kenosha Tremper 13, 26. Oak Creek 13, 28. Divine Savior Holy Angels 12, 29. Waunakee 9, 30. Eau Claire Memorial 8, 31. Waukesha West/CathMem 6, 31. Badger Co-op 6, 31. Manitowoc Lincoln 6, 34. Homestead 4, 35. WestAllisCentral/NathanHale 3, 36. Monona Grove 2, 36. Franklin 2, 36. Oshkosh North/Lourdes Academy 2, 36. Chilton Co-op 2, 36. Kenosha Indian Trail 2.
1-meter diving – 1.Osero, Neenah, 498.15, 2. Nelson, Arrowhead, 417.95, 3. Schroeder, Neenah 396.70. 4. Penney, Brookfield East, 395.10. 5. Hopfensperger, Appleton West/Kimberly 388.25.
200 medley relay – 1. Brookfield East, 1:42.54. 2. Arrowhead 1:45.83. 3. Sun Prairie 1:45.84. 4. Cedarburg 1:46.32. 5. Middleton 1:46.94
200 freestyle – 1. Carslon, Waukesha Swoth/Mukwonago 1:49.21. 2. Stegner Menomonee Falls/Hamilton 1:49.58. 3. Stoll Arrowhead 1:49.96. 4 Larsen Muskego 1:53.47. 5 Gatzke Waukesa South/Mukwonago 1:53.81.
200 IM – 1. Lasecki Bay Port, 2:00.66. 2. Stoll Arrowhead 2:02.77. 3. Neverman Green Bay SW, 2:03.98. 4. Tiltmann Brookfield East, 2.06.66. 5. Gwidt Cedarburg, 2:06.78.
50 freestyle – 1. Fiske Sun Prairie 22.93. 2. Wanezek Brookfield East, 23.11. 3 Novack Cedarburg 23.49. 4. Piorobon Mays, 23.55. 5. Thomas Brookfield East, 23.71.
100 butterfly – 1. Lasecki Bay Port, 54.21. 2. Tiltmann Brookfield East, 54.28. 3. Malinowski Wauwatosa West 55.30. 4. Cramer Milton, 55.55. 5. Szczupakiewicz Muskego, 55.87.
100 freestyle – 1. Fiske Sun Prairie, 49.82. 2. Stegner Menomonee Falls/Hamilton 50.97. 2. Novack Cedarburg 51.20. 4. Larsen Muskego 51.41. 5. Mrzyglod Germantown 52.12.
500 freestyle - 1. Stoll Arrowhead 4:54.85. 2. Carslon Waukesha South/Mukwonago 4:54.90. 3. Szczupakiewicz Muskego, 4:58.00. 4. House Madison Memorial 5:01.56. 5. Bangs Muskego 5:02.79.
200 freestyle relay – 1. Sun Prairie, 1:35.20. 2. Waukesha South/Mukwonago, 1:36.50. 3. Arrowhead, 1:36.54. 4. Middleton, 1:36.59. 5. Madison Memorial, 1:37.52.
100 backstroke – 1. Tiltmann Brookfield East, 52.88. 2. Wanezek Brookfield East, 54.46. 3. Pierobon Mays Middleton, 54.74. 4. Beay Germantown, 55.23. 5. Cramer Milton, 55.57.
100 breaststroke – 1. Thomas Brookfield East, 1:02.33. 2. Stein Hudson, 1:03.42. 3. Gwidt Cedarburg, 1:03.72. 4. Kult Brookfield Central 1:03.87. 5. Weil Cedarburg 1:04.40.
400 freestyle relay – 1. Sun Prairie, 3:25.86. 2. Brookfield East, 3:26.66. 3 Arrowhead, 3:29.27. 4. Muskego, 3:29.81. 5. Middleton, 3:30.51.
