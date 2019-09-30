MADISON — You could excuse the Sun Prairie football team if it’s focus wasn’t completely on Friday night’s Big Eight Conference second-place battle with Madison La Follette, which ended in a 27-20 defeat.
Prior to leaving for the game a 9-1-1 call was made to Sun Prairie High School that there may be an active shooter situation on campus. While the school was evacuated, the team was not permitted to board the bus and leave for Lussier Stadium on time. The good news is there was no sustenance to the report, however, the game’s start time was pushed back a half hour.
Then came the weather. Several lightning strikes moved the start time back even further, with the game not beginning until 8:33 p.m., over 1 ½ hours after the initial kickoff time.
“It’s tough, without a doubt,” said Cardinals head coach Brian Kaminski. “When you’re facing a situation that is scary, dangerous and you’re fearing for your life, that definitely is not something you can get over quickly. Throw in that and then having to wait around for the game to start, that was hard.”
Ben Probst threw second-half touchdown passes to Charlie Kunkel and Andrew Rajkovich as the Lancers erased a 14-13 deficit while handing the Cardinals their second loss of the season.
Sun Prairie (4-2 overall, 4-2 Big Eight) entered the game on a four-game winning streak and ranked 10th among Large Schools in the most recent Associated Press poll. But four turnovers played a role in the Lancer win.
“In the first half we had two turnovers inside the 5-yard line and then one that they scooped-and-scored for a touchdown. You just can’t afford to do that against a good football team,” Kaminski said.
Sun Prairie trailed 13-7 at halftime but opened the second half with a 10-play, 59-yard drive, capped off by a 23-yard Brady Stevens-to-Kamron Gothard pass. Owen Konopacki’s extra point gave the Cards a 14-13 advantage.
However, La Follette (5-1, 5-1) answered. Moving 80 yards in eight plays, Ben Probst hit Kunkel from 14 yards taking a 21-14 lead with 2 minutes, 21 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
“They made some quality throws on that drive. We knew they were talented at the wide receiver corps,” said Kaminski.
The Cardinals next drive was halted by a turnover, as K’Shawn Gibbs picked off an errant Stevens pass at his own 34-yard line.
But just three plays later Sun Prairie got the ball back with a turnover of its own, as Carson Fluno stepped in front of a Probst pass. Unfortunately, the drive ended with the Cardinals having to punt.
Madison La Follette made it a two-score game with 2:32 remaining when Probst connected with Andrew Rakkovich from 27 yards, giving the Lancers a 27-14 lead.
Sun Prairie cut the deficit to 27-20 when Stevens hit Jamel Stone with a 40-yard touchdown with 1:10 remaining. However, the Lancers recovered the onside kick before running out the clock.
Aside from throwing two interceptions Stevens had a nice night, completing 14-of-22 passes for 213 yards and three touchdowns. Stone caught three of those for 70 yards, while La Follette held Colin Schaefer to only four catches for 46 yards.
Nathan Schauer led the SP ground attack with 85 yards on 21 carries.
Defensively, Isaac Hamm, Mekhi Gullens and Jovanni Campos had six tackles apiece.
UP NEXT
The loss leaves Sun Prairie still looking for a WIAA playoff berth. They can accomplish that next Friday when they face Madison East (3-3, 3-3) at Breese Stevens Field. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
“We had opportunities, but you have to tip your hat to La Follette,” Kaminski said. “We lost to a good football team tonight. We’ll try to correct this and get back to work and try to win that fifth game next week.”
MADISON LA FOLLETTE 27
SUN PRAIRIE 20
Sun Prairie 7 0 7 6 — 20
Madison La Follette 0 13 8 6 — 27
Sun Prairie — Jenkins, 29 pass from Stevens (Konopacki kick).
La Follette — Shorter, 48 fumble recovery (Probst kick).
La Follette — Brown, 7 run (kick failed).
Sun Prairie — Gothard, 23 pass from Stevens (Konopacki kick).
La Follette — Kunkel, 14 pass from Probst (Brown run).
La Follette — Rajkovich, 27 pass from Probst (kick failed).
Sun Prairie — Stone, 40 pass from Stevens (kick blocked).
First Downs — SP 20, ML 14. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — SP 39-146, ML 29-54. Passing Yards — SP 213, ML 164. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — SP 14-22-2, ML 9-20-1. Fumbles-lost — SP 2-2, ML 0-0. Penalties — SP 7-45, ML.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.