The Sun Prairie girls tennis team took care of the match that mattered most, staving off Madison East 4-3 in Tuesday’s Big Eight Conference dual make-up.
Unfortunately, the Cardinals were no match for powerhouse Lake Geneva Badger falling 4-3 Monday.
SUN PRAIRIE 4
MADISON WEST 3
Another doubles sweep propelled the Cardinals to a one-match victory over the host Purgolders.
The No. 1 doubles team of seniors Kaia Feldman and Emma Dorn won in straight sets over East’s Kelly Carroll and Callie Paulowski, 6-0, 6-1.
At No. 2 doubles, SP’s senior duo of Mackenzie Shanahan and Jordan White took down Eliana Monat and Maria Brennan by the same 6-0, 6-1 margin.
Sun Prairie’s No. 3 team of freshman Reagan Schwartzer and junior Abbie Mott was challenged but still managed to defeat East’s Lauren Engle and Tess McGlenn, 6-4, 6-2, to complete the doubles sweep.
The Cardinals earned just one win in singles play as junior Lauren Hope Bruemmer made quick work of the Purgolders’ Amelia Hoffman, 6-0, 6-2.
Suffering a tough loss was Sun Prairie’s Reena Katta at No. 2 singles, dropping a 6-7 (4), 6-7 (6) decision to East’s Naomi Monat.
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie will compete in the Badger/Big Eight Challenge Friday and Saturday.
The Cardinals return to Big Eight Conference play Monday hosting Madison Memorial at 4 p.m.
SUN PRAIRIE 4, MADISON EAST 3
Singles
No. 1 — Bruemmer, SP, def. Hoffman, ME, 6-0, 6-2.
No. 2 — N. Monat, ME, def. Katta, SP, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (6).
No. 3 — S. Decorah, ME, def., Fakthong, SP, 6-1, 6-3.
No. 4 — J. Decorah, ME, def. Schmitz, SP, 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles
No. 1 — Feldman/Dorn, SP, def. Carroll/Paulowski, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2 — Shanahan/White, SP, def. E. Monat/Brennan, ME, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 3 — Schwartzer/Mott, SP, def. Engle/McGlenn, ME, 6-4, 6-2.
LAKE GENEVA BADGER 7
SUN PRAIRIE 0
Singles
No. 1 — Idersul, LGB, def. Bruemmer, SP, 6-0, 6-2.
No. 2 — Alberts, LGB, def. Katta, SP, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3 — Trent, LGB, def. Fakthong, SP, 6-3, 6-1.
No. 4 — Haas, LGB, def. Schmitz, SP, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1 — Ripkey/Anderson, LGB, def. Feldman/Shanahan, SP, 6-1, 6-3.
No. 2 — Strasser/Lyng, LGB, def. White/Dorn, SP, 6-1, 6-3.
No. 3 — Klug/Lauer, LGB, def. Mott/Schwartzer, SP, 6-0, 6-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.