MADISON (AP) — Wisconsin All-America center Tyler Biadasz said Wednesday he will skip his senior season to go to the NFL.
Biadasz said on Twitter the NFL "has always been my biggest dream."
He was a unanimous All-America this season and won the Rimington Trophy as the nation's top center.
Biadasz, a 6-foot-3, 321-pounder from Amherst, Wisconsin, is the third Badgers star to declare for the draft. Running back Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Quintez Cephus also are leaving early.
Wisconsin is losing its top running back and now its top wide receiver to the NFL.
Quintez Cephus announced Monday on Twitter and Instagram that he too will skip his senior season to enter the NFL draft.
"I'm excited to put my name in for the draft and to have a chance to play at the highest level," Cephus said.
The announcement came three days after record-setting junior tailback Jonathan Taylor announced his decision to enter the draft.
The 6-1, 207-pound Cephus led Wisconsin in receptions (59), receiving yards (901) and touchdown receptions (seven) in 2019.
Cephus missed the final five games of the Badgers' 2017 campaign because of a broken right leg and did not play at all in 2018 after being expelled from school following sexual assault charges.
Cephus was acquitted by a jury in August, reinstated by school officials and was ruled academically eligible for 2019.
"I want to thank Coach (Paul) Chryst and Coach (Ted) Gilmore for everything they've done for me and for always having my back," Cephus said. "They've helped me grow as a football player and as a man. The same for my teammates. Their support has meant everything."
CRUICKSHANK TRANSFERRING
Wisconsin kick returner and receiver Aron Cruickshank has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal and will leave the program. The 5-9, 161-pound sophomore returned two kicks for touchdowns this season.
Cruickshank had 189 career rushing yards and two touchdowns, but he only caught four passes for 40 yards in two seasons.
