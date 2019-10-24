MADISON — When its opponent scored first most of the time it didn’t play out in the Sun Prairie boys soccer team’s favor this season.
That’s just what Madison Memorial did Tuesday resulting in a 2-1 win and elimination of the Cardinals in the opening round of the WIAA Division 1 tournament.
“This season overall, the outcome of the match was not in our favor when the opponents scored first,” stated Sun Prairie head coach Tok Kim.
The first-round defeat ended Sun Prairie’s quest to return to the WIAA State Boys Soccer Tournament for a second straight year.
The No. 9 seeded Cardinals (10-10-2) played the No. 8 Spartans (7-9-3) to a scoreless draw in the first 45 minutes. But two Memorial goals in the first 16 minutes of the second half were simply too much for Sun Prairie to overcome.
After the Spartans scored first in the 47th minute, their lead grew to 2-0 when Dominick Ramirez took advantage of a turnover, scoring what would prove to be the game-winning goal at the 61:43 mark.
“We couldn’t recover quickly enough to defend Memorial’s fast counter attack,” said Kim. “Memorial out-numbered our defensive players, made a couple of quick passes to allude our defenders and made a great shot to the left corner from the inside of the penalty area.”
Sun Prairie didn’t go away quietly, however, continuing to put pressure on Spartan defense. It paid off when sophomore wing midfielder Nathan Voung found striker Garrett Franks streaking to the goal to get the Cards on the board at the 61:43 mark.
“Nathan fed a picture perfect through ball to Garrett who found the back of the net with a rocket shot to the lower left,” explained Kim.
It was Franks’ team-leading 10th goal of the season.
But the earlier goals were devastating.
It was the second one-goal loss of the year to Memorial, which earned a 3-2 decision in a Big Eight dual back on Sept. 10. Sun Prairie had a total of six losses by a single goal.
The Spartans advance to play top-seeded Verona Saturday.
“We had a young team this season, (but) learned a lot. We will have a better season next year,” Kim said. “Congrats to all the seniors for their participation and support of the program. I would like to thank them all and wish them well for their future aspirations.”
MADISON MEMORIAL 2
SUN PRAIRIE 1
Sun Prairie 0 1 — 1
Madison Memorial 0 2 — 2
First half: No scoring.
Second half: MM — Jordan (un), 47:32; Ramirez (Jordan), 61:43; SP — Franks (N. Voung), 76:13.
Goalies: SP (Scherer) 4; MM (Bell) 3.
