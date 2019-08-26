To say the Sun Prairie girls swim team made a statement in its season-opening meet would be an understatement. Make that a grave understatement.
The Cardinals torpedoed past Madison Memorial, 115-55, for what head coach Nancy Harms said was the first time in program history that Sun Prairie beat the Spartans.
Sun Prairie finished first in every event, and first and second in four others, to win going away.
The night began with a bang as the 200-yard medley relay team of freshman Oliva Sala, juniors Janelle Schulz and Sophie Fiske and senior Cassidy Carey won in 1 minute, 47.26 seconds, setting the tone.
It would only be a start of a four-win nights for Schulz and Fiske.
Schulz also won the 200 IM in 2:09.86 and 100 breaststroke in 1:07.76, while Fiske topped the field in both the 50 freestyle (:23.83) and 100 freestyle (:51.52).
Schulz and Fiske capped off their huge performances with separate relay victories. Schultz, senior Bree Moericke, junior Grace Sala and freshman Tori Barnet won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:39.31, while Fiske joined Moericke, Sala and senior Hannah Marshall in winning the 200 freestyle relay in 1:39.03.
The Cardinals also had first-place swims from Moericke in the 200 freestyle (1:58.66), Grace Sala in the 100 butterfly (:59.04), Olivia Sala in the 500 freestyle (5:16.68) and Carey in the 100 backstroke (:59.46).
Adding second-place swims for SP wereCarey (100 fly, :59.20), Moericke (100 free, :54.07), Olivia Sala (100 back, 1:00.59) and the 400 freestyle relay quartet of Marshall, Carey, Olivia Sala and freshman Ruth Pavelski (3:43.95).
UP NEXT
The Cardinals return to Big Eight Conference dual action Friday traveling to Beloit Memorial. Competition begins at 5 p.m.
