Prior to Tuesday’s Big Eight Conference meeting with Verona, Sun Prairie head coach John Olson wrote the word “intensity” on the chalkboard. And in an instant, the Lady Cardinals were ready to play basketball.
That intensity carried onto the court and was evident from the opening tip to the final horn in an impressive 57-40 win at Sun Prairie Field House.
“They were ready,” said Olson. “I watched them in warm-ups and there was no smiling, they were knocking down the shots, so I came in (to the locker room) wanted to get our team ready; it starts here, it starts in the pregame, and it’s going to carry over, which it did.”
Sun Prairie (5-1 overall, 3-1 Big Eight) came into the game ranked 10th in the WisSports.net Division 1 poll and showed the Wildcats (3-4, 3-3) why, racing out to a 10-3 lead before expanding it to 18 points with 5 minutes, 16 seconds remaining in the opening half.
Grace Radlund connected on a pair of mid-range jump shots to key the 10-3 start. It was just part of a big night for the junior guard, who went 5-of-6 from the field while scoring a career-high 10 points.
But it wasn’t only Radlund’s offense, but her defense that stood out as well. After Verona freshman Megan Murphy connected on four 3-point shots in the first half, Radlund was assigned to her in the second half and limited her to just one.
“I thought Grace did a heck of a job on Murphy, she still hit a couple of shots but Grace wore her down,” said Olson.
The 3-pointer also proved to be a first-half weapon for the Cardinals. Triples by juniors Jazzanay Seymore and Ashley Rae freshman Antionique Auston sparked an 11-1 outburst, pushing the lead to 27-9 and Sun Prairie never looked back
Seymore continued her strong season finishing with her third double-double of the year, leading the Cardinals with 18 points and 10 rebounds. The 6-0 post also blocked six shots and contributed three assists.
“She was a force in there,” Olson said of Seymore. “It’s hard to get stuff over her.”
Sun Prairie also did a terrific job defensively on Verona leading scorer Rayna Briggs, limiting the senior guard to just one basket and 13 points under her season average.
“Briggs got in foul trouble, that helped, but even when she as playing I thought we did a really good job on her,” Olson said.
It was a big night all around for Sun Prairie as Auston handed out a team-high seven assists to go along with scoring seven points, junior Maddie Strey had six points and six rebounds, and Rae finished with eight points and four assists.
“Antionique made some really fine passes, Ashley Rae knocked a few down, Maddie Strey played well … I could name them all and that’s what it takes, all five of them just playing hard,” said Olson. “It is a big win.”
Murphy finished with a career-high 17 points to lead the Wildcats.
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie will play a non-conference game over the holidays making the short trip to DeForest on Friday, Dec. 27. Tipoff against the Norskies (6-1, ranked No. 2 in Division 2) is 7:15 p.m.
SUN PRAIRIE 57, VERONA 40
Verona 21 19 — 40
Sun Prairie 30 27 — 57
Verona (fg-ft-pts) — Rupnow 2-2-8, Briggs 1-0-2, Lambe 1-0-3, Stremlow 1-0-2, Witthun 0-1-1, Grignon 1-0-2, Murphy 5-2-17, Pederson 1-3-5. Totals — 12 9-16 40.
Sun Prairie — Antony 1-2-4, Radlund 5-0-10, Rae 3-0-8, Strey 3-0-6, Alexander 1-0-2, Outlay 1-0-2, Auston 3-0-7, Seymore 7-3-18. Totals — 24 5-9 57.
3-point goals — V 7 (Murphy 5, Rupnow 2), SP 4 (Rae 2, Auston 1, Seymore 1). Total fouls — V 12, SP 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.