The Cap City Cougars wanted to establish some early momentum in their postseason opener. And boy did they.
Senior Olivia Thompson scored on the very first shot of the game giving the second-seeded Cougars (20-4-0) a 1-0 lead just 9 seconds into Thursday’s first-round WIAA regional contest. And the floodgates opened wide from there as Sun Prairie’s co-op girls hockey team skated to a 9-0 victory over Badger Lightning (Baraboo co-op) at Sun Prairie Ice Arena.
“You have to win three to get to state, and to win three you have to win the first one,” said Cougars’ head coach Jeff Thornton. “I thought we came out with some good energy. We scored early to take some of the pressure off and were able to do things we do that make us successful, we cycled the puck well and played good defense.”
“It’s very important,” said senior forward Zephryn Jager about the quick goal. “It kind of gets the momentum going and we shake our nerves out.”
Jaeger had another big night leading the Cougars with five points (2 goals, 3 assists), moving her team-leading point total to 60 this season. The St. Olaf College commit had a goal and an assist in the first period, before scoring once and assisting twice in the third.
Jager, junior Lauren Bliefernicht and junior Amanda Bauer all recorded two goals in the blowout win, the third of the season over the seventh-seeded Lightning (5-17-0).
Thompson’s goal was the first of five goals the Cougars would score in the opening period. Junior forward Riley Ledford scored an unassisted goal before Bliefernicht found the net for the first time with 10 minutes, 22 seconds remaining to up the lead to 3-0. Bauer and Camille Baker assisted.
The Cougars weren’t done there as Jager connected on an assist from goalie Lexi Holman at the 7:14 mark, and Bauer beat the buzzer with her first goal scoring on a power play with just 7.6 seconds showing. Jager assisted as Cap City took a commanding 5-0 lead into the first intermission.
Cap City had defeated Badger Lightning twice earlier in the season, 7-1 and 9-2.
“(The approach) is a little bit different because it is the postseason, we try not to play down,” Thornton said. “When you beat a team twice, sometimes it’s hard to come in with the same enthusiasm you would if you were playing one of the top teams in the state.”
Four different Cougars scored in the second period, moving the lead to an insurmountable 9-0. Recording goals were sophomore defender Aubrie Deprey, Bliefernicht, Jager and Bauer.
“We did a nice job of maintaining our momentum and keeping the foot on the gas,” said Thornton.
UP NEXT
Cap City continues its quest to reach the WIAA state tournament for a fourth-straight year Tuesday hosting sixth-seeded Stoughton co-op.
“That’s been our goal since I was a freshman, and now that I’m a senior we don’t want it to end it too early this year,” said Jager, referring to last year’s loss in the state semifinals..
The Cougars defeated the Icebergs twice during Badger Conference play, 9-0 in the season opener and 7-1 on Jan. 14.
“We have a really nice, veteran team. They’ve been through the battles, been to state three years in a row, and they know it’s a process; you have to check the boxes,” Thornton said.
The puck drops at 7 p.m. at Sun Prairie Ice Arena.
CAP CITY 9, BARABOO CO-OP 0
Baraboo 0 0 0 — 0
Cap City 5 4 0 — 9
First period: SP: Thompson (Goss), 16:41; Ledford (un), 11:53; Bliefernicht (Baker, Bauer), 10:22; Jager (Holman), 7:14; Bauer (Jager), :07 (pp).
Second period: SP: Deprey (Gill), 14:16; Bliefernicht (Marcouiller, Jager); Jager (Thompson), 6:00 (pp); Bauer (Jager, Bliefernicht), (pp).
Third period: No scoring.
Saves: B (Elder) 20; CC (Holman) 11.
