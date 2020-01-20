MADISON — Alex Liegel turned away 33 shots and earned a shutout as the Sun Prairie boys hockey team blanked Madison West, 5-0, in a Big Eight Conference game played at Madison Ice Arena Saturday.
In 16 games this season Liegel has an 8-3 record in net with a save percentage of .908.
“Impressive display of goaltending from Alex Liegel getting the shutout on 33 saves,” said Sun Prairie interim head coach Troy Giesegh.
The Cardinals (12-5-0 overall, 9-2-0 Big Eight) held just a 2-0 lead over the Regents (8-9-0, 6-5-0) before scoring a pair of short-handed goals in the second period.
Davis Hamilton’s short-handed goal at the 5 minute, 2 second mark came on assists from Jake Rauls and Kaden Brunson, before Brunson put the puck in the net 1:11 later on assist from Jacob Hollfelder and Carter Watters, upping the SP lead to 4-0.
Watters finalized the scoring with a 4-on-4 goal at the 7:32 mark. Brunson and Nick Johnson assisted.
Johnson and Hamilton scored first-period goals.
“It was a night that the Cardinals fought off seven penalty kills,” said Giesegh. Again, another night where we received production from different players and a few with multiple point efforts.”
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie will travel north to play a pair of non-conference games this weekend playing at D.C. Everest on Friday at 7 p.m. and at Wisconsin Rapids Saturday at 3 p.m.
SUN PRAIRIE 5, MADISON WEST 0
Sun Prairie 2 3 0 — 5
Madison West 0 0 0 — 0
First period: SP — Johnson (Wessel, T. Egli), 11:03; Hamilton (Watters, Brunson), 16:46.
Second period: SP — Hamilton (J. Rauls, Brunson), 5:02 (sh); Brunson (Hollfelder, Watters), 6:13 (sh); Watters (Brunson, Johnson), 7:32 (4x4).
Third period: No scoring.
Saves: SP (Liegel) 33; MW (Hedican) 29.
