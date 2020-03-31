With schools and fitness centers all across the country being shut down by the global COVID-19 pandemic it does not allow student-athletes to do proper workouts or training.
That holds true for local high school students, but Sun Prairie High School football head coach Brian Kaminski has not only been keeping tabs on his athletes but also has some solutions.
“It’s kind of like everybody else, they’re doing what they can at home.”
Kaminski said most of his football players have downloaded the app TrainerRoad on their smartphones.
“We also send them some workouts that we already have in place, some body workouts they can do if they don’t have weight equipment at home; they can continue to work out that way,” Kaminski said. “The biggest thing is for them to stay active.”
Kaminski and his coaching staff recently called all returning varsity football players, and in the coming days will be calling all junior varsity and players.
“We’re letting them know if they need any guidance through this unprecedented time — football-related, school-related or family-related — that we’re here for them,” Kaminski added.
The Cardinals, who went 8-4 last season and having gone 31-7 over the last three falls, open the 2020 season against Hudson on Aug. 21. The game will be the first at the newly-renovated Ashley Field.
“Right now it’s where everybody is: high school, college, professional and even youth kids, we’re all in the same situation,” Kaminski said. “It’s kind of like any other situation, somehow you have to make it the best and what can you do to do that? Stop making excuses.”
Kaminski and his son Jerry will be a sophomore quarterback when the 2020 season begins. The younger Kaminski, who is the grandson of Sun Prairie’s all-time winningest head coach Mike Hahn and saw some time on varsity last season, completing 11-of-18 passes for 182 yards while scoring two rushing touchdowns, has been working out with his father during the shutdown.”
“We did pull-ups the other day. We took two garbage cans and put a shovel across and did pull-ups that way,” Brian Kaminski said. “You kind of get creative and do what you have to during these times.”
