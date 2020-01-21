MIDDLETON — Despite an early disqualification the Sun Prairie boys swim team was able to make a recovery and fashion a third-place finish in Saturday’s Cardinal Relays Invitational.
The Cardinals finished with 171 points, just one behind second-place Madison Memorial and 18 behind champion and host Middleton.
“We got off to a rough start as we were DQ’d in the 200 medley relay and with that lost 20 points and put us in a hole immediately, so we had to chip away,” said SPHS head coach Joel Coyne. “Considering we did that and to still get third place was good.”
Sun Prairie recorded three firsts on the day, led by the freshman-sophomore-junior-senior 400-meter relay quartet of Sean Gillett, Ben Wiegand, Nathan Halbach and Cade Roggenbauer who won in the time of 3 minutes, 38.72 seconds.
Also placing first was the 800 freestyle team of Jonah Gunnink, Roggenbauer, Chris Plagge and James Werwie (7:21.32) and 400 freestyle (pineapple) octet of Roggenbauer, J.P. Anhalt, Jonathan Schluesche, Mickey Keating, Campbell Sullivan, Werwie, Ethan Braatz and Wiegand that posted a winning time of 2:55.65
“You just put together your eight fastest swimmers and sprint it out — that was another come-from-behind victory — it was pretty spectacular,” Coyne said of the meet-ending pineapple relay event.
CARDINAL RELAYS
Team scores: Middleton 189, Madison Memorial 172, Sun Prairie 171, Madison West 169, Verona/Mount Horeb 153, Hartland Arrowhead 150, McFarland 114, Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights 113, Marquette University 91, Madison East 85, Oha Swim Team 61, Madison La Follette 52, La Crosse 39.
SUN PRAIRIE 126
BELOIT 43
Sun Prairie had no trouble beating visiting Beloit Memorial Friday night at the SPHS pool, improving its Big Eight Conference record to 6-1.
“We went in there pretty confidently and tried some kids in different events and they performed well. That was a good meet,” said Coyne.
Sophomore Nathan Halbach had a pair of firsts winning the 100 butterfly (:56.37) and 100 breaststroke (1:06.52), as did Ben Wiegand who won the 200 freestyle (1:44.94) and 100 freestyle (:46.38).
Additional firsts were turned in by Jonah Gunnink (2:04.86, 100 IM), Cade Roggenbauer (:22.08, 50 freestyle), Harper Stolte (5:13.01, 500 freestyle).
All three Cardinal relay teams also finished first including the 200 medley team of Gunnink, Braatz, Jonathan Schluesche and Roggenbauer (1:40.59), the 200 freestyle team of James Werwie, Roggenbauer, Chris Plagge and Wiegand (1:29.43) and the 400 freestyle quartet of Werwie, J.P. Anhalt, Gunnink and Avery Lodahl (3:23.52).
UP NEXT
Sun Prairie closes out Big Eight dual action with a home tripledual Friday. Janesville Craig and Madison West will be in town for a 5:30 p.m. start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.